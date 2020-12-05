Chadwick Boseman will be posthumously recognized with the Hero of the Ages award as the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special. Very well known for portraying King T'Challa in Black Panther and the Avengers movies, Boseman will be presented with the honor by his MCU co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle. Per MTV, the Hero of the Ages honor is bestowed upon a star "whose heroism onscreen was only surpassed by the true hero they were off-screen."

Vanessa Hudgens is hosting the event, which will also be honoring the greatest moments in movie and television history. Some of the other advertised categories set to recognize the Greatest of All Time at the 90-minute special include Legendary, Lip Lock, Scream Queen, Comedy Giant, Dance Your A** Off, Heartbreaking Break-Up, Zero to Hero, She-Ro, and Dynamic Duo.

Vanessa Hudgens is getting ready to host MTV Awards: Greatest of All Time where we'll be celebrating the greatest moments in movie & TV history.



Tune in Sunday at 8p on MTV to see who will be crowned as the greatest in each of these categories.

"It's one night with the greatest stars, the greatest performances, and the greatest sneak peeks," Hudgens says in a video ad for the event. "It's going to be greater than great, and what's greater than that? Literally nothing."

Other honorees announced to be honored alongside Chadwick Boseman at the Greatest of All Time special include Kevin Bacon, Drew Barrymore, Kristen Bell, Selma Blair, Jamie Lee Curtis, Gal Gadot, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Kevin Hart, Adam Sandler, Jason Segel, and William Zabka.

Joining Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle as presenters are Jacon Bertrand, Neve Campbell, Sofia Carson, Sabrina Carpenter, Lily Collins, Chelsea Handler, Derek Hough, Peyton List, Xolo Maridueña, David Spade, and Maddie Ziegler. Additionally, there will be musical performances from Sia and Steve Aoki with Travis Barker.

The news of Boseman getting the Hero of the Ages honor comes just days after what would have been the late actor's 44th birthday. In August, Boseman passed away after battling cancer since 2016, and because Boseman had kept his condition private, his death came as a shock to fans and colleagues. Along with appearing as an inspirational superhero character in the MCU, Boseman was also known for his heroic antics behind the camera, which includes visits to ill children in hospitals all the while fighting his own life-threatening disease.

In addition to Black Panther, some of Boseman's other most celebrated movie roles include playing baseball legend Jackie Robinson in 42, Thurgood Marshall in the biopic Marshall, iconic singer James Brown in Get on Up, and Stormin' Norm in Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods. His final movie role will be seen next month in the Netflix movie Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which co-stars Boseman alongside Viola Davis, Colman Domingo, Glynn Turman, and Michael Potts. The movie begins streaming on Netflix on Dec. 18.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time will air on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. MTV's Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut, and Vanessa Whitewolf with Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski will executive produce. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are overseeing the production and Lisa Lauricella is serving as music talent executive. This news comes to us from MTV.