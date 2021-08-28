One year to the day after Chadwick Boseman's tragic passing, friends and fans of the late actor are paying tribute to the Black Panther star. On Aug. 28, 2020, Boseman died after a four-year battle with colon cancer just as preproduction on Black Panther 2 was starting. The news came as a shock for most, as Boseman had kept his cancer battle private with the hopes of beating the disease. He was just 43 years old.

Boseman's Black Panther co-stars are currently working on the sequel. Taking a moment to remember Chadwick, Lupita Nyong'o posted a photo of herself with her late friend and wrote, "I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do... One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me."

I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do... One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me. pic.twitter.com/4y7H7Bhtpo — Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) August 28, 2021

Boseman has also been trending with countless fans from around the world honoring the beloved actor. One fan said, "on this day, a year ago, we lost an amazing, inspirational and talented person, chadwick boseman. he accomplished so much while battling something we all were unaware of. is this my king? yes, always & forever! may his beautiful soul continue to rest easy. our black panther."

on this day, a year ago, we lost an amazing, inspirational and talented person, chadwick boseman. he accomplished so much while battling something we all were unaware of. is this my king? yes, always & forever! may his beautiful soul continue to rest easy. our black panther. 🕊✨ pic.twitter.com/8BCCcK27E2 — k.❦ (@NINETIESRNB) August 28, 2021

"A year ago today we lost a true star, beautiful inside & out, Chadwick Boseman. A man who showed such strength and perseverance, and who'll inspire me forever," another fan says, including some artwork of Boseman. "My drawing below is framed & watching over me in my apartment, reminding me life can be too short and should be lived."

A year ago today we lost a true star, beautiful inside & out, Chadwick Boseman. A man who showed such strength and perseverance, and who’ll inspire me forever.



My drawing below is framed & watching over me in my apartment, reminding me life can be too short and should be lived. pic.twitter.com/JKRsAZpA4m — Meike Zane (@MeikeZane) August 28, 2021

"Today marks one year of your death and you will always be remembered by your family, friends and your fans as the kindest and most generous man. we miss you chadwick boseman. Rest in peace," says another fan.

Today marks one year of your death and you will always be remembered by your family, friends and your fans as the kindest and most generous man. we miss you chadwick boseman🙏🙏 rest in peace pic.twitter.com/YlWTWoXNwK — Maria 💐 (@Mariaca98715678) August 28, 2021

And another tweet reads: "It's officially been one year since we lose #ChadwickBoseman. The first time I ever felt like we had an actual King, leader, and hope for change was when I saw Chadwick as the Black Panther. It's was than a movie for us, it's was hope. #WakandaForever R.I.P King."

Recently, fans were reliving the heartbreak of losing Boseman again when his voice was heard on the animated series What If...? on Disney+. Prior to his death, Boseman had recorded lines as T'Challa for the show, which turned out to be his final performance in the role. It was bittersweet for fans, as the loss still hurts for many.

Marvel Studios will honor Boseman and T'Challa with the upcoming sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Kevin Feige has confirmed that T'Challa will not be recast, nor will Boseman be digitally inserted into the movie with CGI. It is presumed that another character may take on the Black Panther mantle as a way of honoring T'Challa's legacy. At this time, no plot details have been revealed, but filming is currently underway. Returning cast members includeLupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, and Martin Freeman.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released on July 8, 2022. In many ways, it will be tough heaving into the movie knowing Boseman won't be a part of it, as he should have been. Looking at just how much love he's getting on the anniversary of his passing shows just how much he is missed by his fans. Rest easy, King. You can see what many, many other fans are saying about the beloved actor on Twitter.

a year ago we lost such a talented and beautiful human, chadwick boseman put his heart and soul into his roles and we will be forever grateful for him and his work, you will always be cherished and never forgotten our hero ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SgQjrReQQT — nicole ✨ (@dakotaskravitz) August 28, 2021

One year ago the world lost not only an amazing actor, but truly a kind and selfless human being. Finding out about the passing of Chadwick Boseman was beyond shocking & in some ways, I still can’t believe it. Rest in Power! #WakandaForeverpic.twitter.com/T5LNdZYAsL — Chris Balga (@ChrisBalga) August 28, 2021

Remembering our #chadwickboseman a year ago we lost him💔, The true hero , The strongest & Kindest person,

You will always remembered King 👑#WakandaForeverpic.twitter.com/pckSy0kACo — You deserve Love 💓 (@Bharathi_OneDir) August 28, 2021

Today is going to be a bit sad for Marvel fans because it'll be a year since Chadwick Boseman passed away. R.I.P Chadwick pic.twitter.com/sPxJydKHsd — Zatrine (@Don37794685) August 28, 2021

How time flies! Damn it's been a year!! So hard to believe that he is not with us anymore 💔

Remembering @chadwickboseman 🖤🌷🙏🏾

REST IN POWER | REST IN LOVE KING#BlackPantherLives#WakandaForeverpic.twitter.com/dJXHITMhP6 — TAM ™️ (@THBKTTAM) August 28, 2021

We still miss You true king #chadwickbosemanpic.twitter.com/ZU1a9uSeYU — Kaan Polat (@KaanPolat1999) August 28, 2021