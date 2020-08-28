Chadwick Boseman passed away earlier today from a 4-year battle with colon cancer. Marvel Studios and others have already started to pay tribute to the Black Panther star. He was 43-years old. The loss of Boseman has been a shock to the world because he chose to make his illness a private affair. The actor passed away at his Los Angeles-based home today, surrounded by his family. You can read a statement from his team below.
"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV."
The official statement from Chadwick Boseman's team went on, "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much." As it turns out, Boseman was sick during most of the filming of Black Panther and other movies. "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy." Marvel Studios had this to say.
"Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman's family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace."
Hulk star and Marvel friend Mark Ruffalo also took to social media to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman. "All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman." Ruffalo continued, "What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all-time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King." Marvel Cinematic Universe fans from all over the world are morning the loss of Chadwick Boseman.
Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds says, "Such a brutal loss. RIP, Chadwick." Star Wars actor John Boyega simply posted some broken heart emojis to cope with the loss of Boseman. New York senator Chuck Schumer simply said, "Seriously, F*** 2020," which is a sentiment that nearly the whole world can get on board with. 2020 has presented itself with so many obstacles that Boseman's King T'Challa would have been able to help navigate. In a time when the world really needs a superhero, T'Challa would have been the one to bring us together.
Sterling K. Brown says, "I don't have words. Rest In Peace, Bruh. Thank you for all you did while you were here. Thank you for being a friend. You are loved. You will be missed." Kerry Washington also mourned the loss of Chadwick Boseman. "A warrior of light til the very end. A true king. I am without words. May he rise in power," Washington said. Fellow Avengers: Endgame star Don Cheadle said, "I will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god ... [love] forever and ever ..."
Jordan Peele said, "This is a crushing blow." Chadwick Boseman meant a lot to a lot of different people. He proved that progress is real and that talent rises to the top. Far beyond that, he did so humbly with a smile on his face. There was nobody that was more willing to stop and take pictures or surprise comic book fans, than Chadwick Boseman. TMZ was the first to report on Chadwick Boseman's death. You can check out some tributes below.