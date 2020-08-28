Chadwick Boseman passed away earlier today from a 4-year battle with colon cancer. Marvel Studios and others have already started to pay tribute to the Black Panther star. He was 43-years old. The loss of Boseman has been a shock to the world because he chose to make his illness a private affair. The actor passed away at his Los Angeles-based home today, surrounded by his family. You can read a statement from his team below.

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV."

The official statement from Chadwick Boseman's team went on, "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much." As it turns out, Boseman was sick during most of the filming of Black Panther and other movies. "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy." Marvel Studios had this to say.

"Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman's family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace."

Hulk star and Marvel friend Mark Ruffalo also took to social media to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman. "All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman." Ruffalo continued, "What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all-time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King." Marvel Cinematic Universe fans from all over the world are morning the loss of Chadwick Boseman.

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds says, "Such a brutal loss. RIP, Chadwick." Star Wars actor John Boyega simply posted some broken heart emojis to cope with the loss of Boseman. New York senator Chuck Schumer simply said, "Seriously, F*** 2020," which is a sentiment that nearly the whole world can get on board with. 2020 has presented itself with so many obstacles that Boseman's King T'Challa would have been able to help navigate. In a time when the world really needs a superhero, T'Challa would have been the one to bring us together.

Sterling K. Brown says, "I don't have words. Rest In Peace, Bruh. Thank you for all you did while you were here. Thank you for being a friend. You are loved. You will be missed." Kerry Washington also mourned the loss of Chadwick Boseman. "A warrior of light til the very end. A true king. I am without words. May he rise in power," Washington said. Fellow Avengers: Endgame star Don Cheadle said, "I will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god ... [love] forever and ever ..."

Jordan Peele said, "This is a crushing blow." Chadwick Boseman meant a lot to a lot of different people. He proved that progress is real and that talent rises to the top. Far beyond that, he did so humbly with a smile on his face. There was nobody that was more willing to stop and take pictures or surprise comic book fans, than Chadwick Boseman. TMZ was the first to report on Chadwick Boseman's death. You can check out some tributes below.

I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking.



Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King💙 pic.twitter.com/oBERXlw66Z — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 29, 2020

Wakanda Forever.

F*ck this yr. He was battling stage 4 cancer while being our superhero. & to think people made fun of him for the weight loss. The tongue is a powerful weapon. Be wise in how you use it. Hoping he never doubted his royalty. Praying for his family



Long live the king #ripchadwickpic.twitter.com/CCUNP4CsdM — jurnee smollett (@jurneesmollett) August 29, 2020

The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 29, 2020

This man was diagnosed in 2016 and yet all of this powerful work!! I'm vibrating between immense joy for him and such sadness. But the sadness takes over. Condolences to his loved ones. He lives in the mythic. Incredible. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) August 29, 2020

All of us at St. Jude are devastated by the news of Chadwick Boseman’s death. What a dear man. He cared so much about the children. Here we are together when he visited St. Jude. God bless his good soul. 💔 pic.twitter.com/kDCF95z1RP — Marlo Thomas (@MarloThomas) August 29, 2020

You used your art to inspire millions. You lifted the stories of truth, pain, power, and perseverance.



You allowed a generation of young Black men like me to dream. @chadwickboseman, thank you, King. Rest well.



Baseball is in my blood, literally...Jackie Robinson was a pioneer and made the game better, stronger and more inclusive .....

On this day our heart goes out to the friends and family of Chadwick Boseman who played Jackie in 42.. pic.twitter.com/V1xWvlpaoy — thetimmcgraw (@TheTimMcGraw) August 29, 2020

When Ryan Coogler first introduced the cast of Black Panther at ComicCon in 2016, I was on the floor in the dark watching, crying, knowing that I was witnessing cinema history. I felt such hope. To lose Chadwick Boseman now, in these times, is just unspeakablly sad. — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) August 29, 2020

I’m floored by this news, Chadwick was one of the best and I really enjoyed watching him work. RIP https://t.co/N9HtKuuMIg — Ice Cube (@icecube) August 29, 2020

Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/C5xGkUi9oZ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 29, 2020

An immeasurable loss. From "Black Panther" to "Da 5 Bloods," Chadwick Boseman brought strength and light to the screen, every time. pic.twitter.com/vRXxYU8Tbr — The Academy (@TheAcademy) August 29, 2020