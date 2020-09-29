Since his untimely passing, many of Chadwick Boseman's fellow co-stars have paid tribute to the wonderful person the Black Panther star truly was. Now, actress Sienna Miller, who starred opposite Boseman in the action thriller 21 Bridges last year, has revealed that he negotiated with the studio to give Miller a portion of his own pay as he felt that she was not being paid what she deserved.

"I didn't know whether or not to tell this story, and I haven't yet. But I am going to tell it, because I think it's a testament to who he was. This was a pretty big-budget film, and I know that everybody understands about the pay disparity in Hollywood, but I asked for a number that the studio wouldn't get to.... I said, 'I'll do it if I'm compensated in the right way.' And Chadwick ended up donating some of his salary to get me to the number that I had asked for. He said that that was what I deserved to be paid. It was about the most astounding thing that I've experienced. That kind of thing just doesn't happen. He said, 'You're getting paid what you deserve, and what you're worth.'"

As Miller recognizes, acts of such heartwarming generosity are a rarity in the cut-throat world of Hollywood, and go to show what a wonderful human being Chadwick Boseman was. Miller continued, saying that this was in no way Boseman showing off, he simply did it because he knew that it was right thing do.

"It's just unfathomable to imagine another man in that town behaving that graciously or respectfully. In the aftermath of this I've told other male actor friends of mine that story and they all go very very quiet and go home and probably have to sit and think about things for a while. But there was no showiness, it was, 'Of course I'll get you to that number, because that's what you should be paid.'"

Boseman tragically passed away on August 28 at the age of 43. The star of such movies as 42 and Da 5 Bloods had been secretly battling colon cancer for the last four years and died surrounded by his wife and family. He was recently laid to rest at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, South Carolina, about 11 miles from his hometown of Anderson.

Since his death, several of his Marvel co-stars have paid tribute via social media, with actress Lupita Nyong'o recently sharing a heartbreaking series of messages honoring the late actor. "I write these words not from a place of hopelessness, to honor a man who had great hope," she said. "I am struggling to think and speak about my friend, Chadwick in the past tense, it doesn't make sense. The news is a punch to my gut every morning. I am aware that we are all mortal, but you come across some people in life that possess an immortal energy, that seem like they existed before, that are exactly where they are supposed to always be - here!...that seem ageless...Chadwick was one of those people."

His on-screen Black Panther rival, Michael B. Jordan, has also paid tribute to Boseman with a call back to the record-breaking Marvel movie saying, "I'm gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I'll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I'm dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. "Is this your king!?" Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother."

Clearly, the world has not only lost a hugely talent actor, but a wonderful human being. This comes to us courtesy of Empire.