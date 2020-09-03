Chadwick Boseman's hometown of Anderson, South Carolina is already working on a stature to honor the late Black Panther star. A spokesperson for Mayor Terence Roberts' office confirmed the news late yesterday after a lot of questions started pouring in about the statue. Earlier this week, a petition was started to have a statue of Boseman erected in the city to replace a Confederate statue of General Lee. As of this writing, the petition has just over 60,000 signatures.

The statue of Chadwick Boseman is still in the early stages of development, but an artist has already been contacted to start the design process. As of this writing, the statue will use traditional sculpture and it will also utilize mural and art elements. No specific information has been revealed, but this should make residents in Anderson, South Carolina pretty happy. As for whether or not it will replace the Confederate tribute to General Lee, that is another question.

When it comes to taking down a Confederate monument, the mayor can't simply make the decision on his/her own. The removal of Confederate monument requires a two-thirds vote from the state legislature, which means that seeing a statue of Chadwick Boseman replacing the monument probably won't happen. The current statue has been vandalized more than once since the Black Lives Matter protests started to spring up all over the United States earlier this year and it looks like this will continue to happen. Some monuments across the U.S. have been taken down due to voting, while others have been taken down by protestors.

Chadwick Boseman chose his acting roles carefully throughout his career, starting from the very beginning when he was fired from a popular soap opera for refusing to perpetuate negative Black stereotypes. The actor chose to project strength and has inspired others to do the same, which is how he ended up landing the role of T'Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Black Panther was a movie that was able to bring people into a theater who normally wouldn't care about a superhero movie. Boseman even paid for children to see it in his hometown of Anderson, South Carolina, who might not have had the funding to do so.

So, this upcoming statue in Anderson will be fit for a king, promises Mayor Terence Roberts' office. It will project strength, just like Chadwick Boseman did, while hopefully inspiring others to take the same path he did. Chadwick Boseman passed away last week at the age of 43 following a 4-year battle with colon cancer. It was a battle that he fought mostly in secret, with only members of his family and a select few knowing that he was ill. His death was, and continues to be, a shock to the world. TMZ was the first to report on the Anderson, South Carolina tribute statue to Chadwick Boseman.