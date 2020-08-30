ABC will air a special tribute to Chadwick Boseman following a special presentation of Black Panther. The Black Panther star sadly passed away on Friday after a four-year battle with colon cancer, which he kept a secret. The world was shocked by the news and many are still coming to grips with his loss. Tributes from his Marvel Cinematic Universe family have been pouring in, alongside Boseman's massive fan base, who are wishing his family well during this difficult time.

Tonight, ABC will celebrate the legacy of Chadwick Boseman with a special presentation of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther followed by the ABC News Special: Chadwick Boseman - A Tribute for a King. It all starts tonight at 8/7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/doWIWAX67o — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 30, 2020

ABC will air Chadwick Boseman - A Tribute for a King tonight after their special presentation of Black Panther. The movie is set to start at 8pm EST, while the special, which was produced by Steven Baker, will follow directly at 10:20pm EST. ABC and Disney have not yet revealed what the 40-minute special will consist of, but it's a safe bet to assume that clips from some of his movies like 42, Get on Up, Marshall, and Black Panther will be featured. The showing of Black Panther will be commercial free, though it's unclear if the special will be too.

In addition to ABC, TBS has been showing Black Panther over the weekend to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, albeit with commercials. For some, tonight's special will be the first time that they will see the Academy Award winning MCU movie, and for others, it will be a repeat viewing after seeing the movie in theaters and then again when it came out on DVD and Blu-ray. Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom was Boseman's final role and it will be premiering soon. The streaming service originally planned to unveil the first footage this Monday, but have decided against it following the actor's death.

Twitter has revealed that the official announcement of Chadwick Boseman's death is now the most-liked tweet of all time. The message, which came from Boseman's family, went viral and now stands alone at the top of Twitter with more than 5.7 million likes. The news spread far and fast, with fans and colleagues in complete shock. Nobody outside of Boseman's tight circle of friends and family even knew that he was ill, so the news was a bit of a gut punch to millions of people from all over the world.

Actor Denzel Washington was one of the many to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman over the weekend. "He was a gentle soul and a brilliant artist, who will stay with us for eternity through his iconic performances over his short yet illustrious career. God bless Chadwick Boseman," Washington said. The veteran actor was a producer on Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, but his ties to Bozeman go way beyond that. Washington secretly paid for Boseman and some of his Howard University classmates to attend an acting classes at England's Oxford University, which is something Boseman told the world while honoring Washington at the American Film Institute's Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony. You can read the announcement of Chadwick Boseman - A Tribute for a King above, thanks to the Marvel Studios Twitter account.