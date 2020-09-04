Ever since news broke that Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman had passed away after a four-year long battle with cancer, fan tributes have been pouring in online from all over the world. Now, Marvel Studios has debuted official artwork honoring the legacy of the late actor on social media, with the following message.

Legend. Warrior. King. Thank you to Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding for this beautiful piece of art honoring Chadwick Boseman.https://t.co/ItD7xnFTBUpic.twitter.com/UB8MCp0RSe — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) September 3, 2020

"Legend. Warrior. King. Thank you to Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding for this beautiful piece of art honoring Chadwick Boseman."

Apart from showing Boseman in his various looks as King T'Challa and his superhero alter ego, the artwork also highlights Boseman's Commencement speech at Howard University in 2018, which had gone viral on YouTube.

Many of the main players within the MCU have taken to social media to express their grief over Boseman's passing, and to remember their time spent with the actor. Ryan Coogler, who directed Black Panther, said Boseman believed in the film even more than he did, and the impact it would have for people of color the world over.

Michael B. Jordan, who played T'Challa's nemesis Eric Killmonger, recalled the impact Boseman had on his career from the start, when Jordan replaced Boseman on the television show All My Children. Jordan also said he would spend the rest of his days trying to live up to the example set by Boseman, while Letitia Wright, who played T'Challa's sister Shuri, said God had told her Boseman was her brother before they had ever met, and she was to always love him as such.

Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr. called Black Panther the greatest achievement of the superhero franchise to date, and recalled Boseman's loving and hard-working temperament on the sets of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame.

Joe and Anthony Russo were the directors who cast Boseman in the role of Black Panther and also had the actor in the main lead for their original production 21 Bridges. The filmmaking duo paid tribute to Boseman and his noble approach to life with the following statement.

"This is hard to process. Chadwick was an incredibly elegant and thoughtful individual who conveyed dignity and integrity in a way that very few could. A tremendous talent who inspired a generation to stand up and be king. He understood something unique and noble about life, and was determined to use his talents in ways that impacted. He had so much to give."

Even though Chadwick Boseman's battle with cancer began four years ago, he was an intensely private individual, and no one on the MCU roster seems to have been aware of his private battle with the illness. It was only when the actor's death was announced that his colleagues and fans realized Boseman had been undergoing multiple painful medical procedures during the time when he had been filming his action-packed roles and doing promotional campaigns for his movies. It is being rumored that Marvel is scrambling to figure out how work will continue on Black Panther 2, which was supposed to start filming next year. For now, however, the studio's focus is on celebrating the legacy of Boseman and will worry about the sequel at a later date.