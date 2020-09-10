Friends and colleagues of the late actor Chadwick Boseman are still coming to terms with the tragic news of his passing. Several of his co-stars have paid tribute via social media over the last few weeks, and now, actress Lupita Nyong'o has shared a deeply powerful series of messages honoring the Black Panther star which begins with a joyous photograph of the two of them along with the caption "For the beloved #ChadwickBoseman. #TakeYourTimeButDontWasteYourTime."

"I write these words not from a place of hopelessness, to honor a man who had great hope. I am struggling to think and speak about my friend, Chadwick in the past tense, it doesn't make sense. The news is a punch to my gut every morning. I am aware that we are all mortal, but you come across some people in life that possess an immortal energy, that seem like they existed before, that are exactly where they are supposed to always be - here!...that seem ageless...Chadwick was one of those people."

Echoing the grief that many in Hollywood have felt since the awful news, Lupita Nyong'o expresses her sadness and love for Boseman, whom she starred opposite in the record breaking MCU movie. Portraying Nakia, a fierce Wakandan spy and love-interest to Boseman's King T'Challa, Nyong'o recalls her experience with Boseman while filming the Oscar-winning comic book movie saying, "When we came together to make Black Panther, I remember being struck by his quiet, powerful presence. He had no airs about him, but there was a higher frequency that he seemed to operate from."

Nyong'o pays tribute to Boseman's integrity, stating that he took the responsibility of his position and influence very seriously. "I think he understood the power of words and chose to manifest power through his word. He used his mouth to build, to edify, never to break. And he used it to tell some regrettably lame dad jokes."

She ends the message offering her "deepest condolences to his family, friends and to his loving wife, Simone," before repeating the phrase "#TakeYourTimeButDontWasteYourTime."

Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away on August 28 at the age of 43. The hugely talented actor had been secretly battling colon cancer for the last four years and died surrounded by his wife and family. Chadwick Boseman battled the disease in secret, not even letting Marvel or Disney know of his situation, with several of his collaborators, including Black Panther director Ryan Coogler and Da 5 Bloods director Spike Lee, both saying they had no idea of his health struggles. The actor had hoped that he would recover, even beginning preparations for the Black Panther sequel, but sadly this was not meant to be.

Boseman's long-time agent Michael Greene of Greene & Associates Talent Agency recently offered some insight into why so few people knew of Chadwick Boseman's health battle, putting the decision to keep things under wraps down to Boseman's mother, Carolyn. "[She] always taught him not to have people fuss over him," he said. "He also felt in this business that people trip out about things, and he was a very, very private person." You can read Nyong'o's deeply affecting message in full on her official Instagram account.