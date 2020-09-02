Tributes continue to pour in following the tragic death of Black Panther and 42 star, Chadwick Boseman. Boseman's Black Panther co-star and onscreen sister, Letitia Wright, has now taken to social media to share her grief, with the actress posting a deeply emotional video honoring the late actor.

"It is written that there is nothing new under the sun, but the sun stood still that morning refusing to shine. Dark clouds surrounding, confusion setting in. Tears flowing, rivers so deep. I didn't know this is what I was waking up to. My brother, an angel on earth, departed. A soul so beautiful, when you walked into a room, there was calm. You always moved with grace and ease. Every time I saw you the world would be a better place. Words can't describe how I feel, how we all feel, that losing you has forced upon us. To accept this as a new reality. I wish I got to say goodbye."

Wright did initially share a post following the news of Chadwick Boseman's passing, with the actress simply saying, "this hurts. really hurts." The video that she has now shared is comprised of music and melancholy moments of nature along with footage of Boseman. It is subtitled "for my brother" and runs for nearly six minutes.

Wright's tribute continues, with the actress saying about her co-star Chadwick Boseman, "I messaged you a couple times, but I thought that you were just busy. I didn't know you were dealing with so much. Against all the odds you remained focused on fulfilling your purpose with the time handed to you. And I'll never forget the day that I met you before I got on the plane to L.A. for my first meeting with you, you told me that you were my brother and I am to love you as such and I always did and I always will, but now my heart is broken, searching for old messages of exchange, cards filled with your handwriting and memories of you holding my hand as if it was for eternity."