Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan has penned a wonderful tribute to his friend and colleague, the late, great Chadwick Boseman. The pair played rivals Erik Killmonger and T'Challa in the popular 2018 MCU movie, but clearly they were far from rivals in real life, with Jordan's powerful words echoing the huge amount of respect that has been pouring out of Hollywood since Boseman's untimely death.

"I've been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I've been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug...everything. I wish we had more time. One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you've known it or not...I've been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness. I wish we had more time."

"Everything you've given the world ... the legends and heroes that you've shown us we are ... will live on forever. But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time. I'm more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire."

"I'm gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I'll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I'm dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. "Is this your king!?" Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother."

The beautifully emotional tribute from Michael B. Jordan to his Black Panther co-star is deeply personal, with the Creed actor declaring that he will dedicate the rest of his life to living up to the shining example of care and bravery that has been set by Boseman, ending the message with "Rest In Power Brother."

Chadwick Boseman passed away on August 28 at the age of 43. The hugely talented actor had been secretly battling colon cancer for the last four years and passed away surrounded by his wife and family. Despite a relatively short career, his performances in the likes of Marshall, Da 5 Bloods, 42, and as Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have had a profound impact, made more evident by the sheer amount of stars and fans who have spent the last few days penning heartfelt testimonials to the actor and the importance of the man and his work in their lives. This comes to us from Michael B Jordan's official Instagram account.