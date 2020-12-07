Chadwick Boseman was honored by his Marvel Cinematic Universe colleagues Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle over the weekend. The two actors paid tribute to Boseman at The MTV Movie and TV Awards, where he was honored with the Hero for the Ages award. The Black Panther star passed away in August after a lengthy and secret battle with colon cancer. Downey Jr. says, that Boseman "truly embodied what it meant to be a superhero" during the broadcast, which is something that has been echoed a lot over the past few months.

The MTV Movie and TV Awards normally takes place over the summer, but the public health crisis made the network postpone the event. Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle appeared in a pre-recorded message, where they spoke about Chadwick Boseman. MTV says that their Hero for the Ages award "honors a star whose heroism onscreen was only surpassed by the true hero they were offscreen." Downey Jr. had this to say about Boseman.

"The second you first saw him onscreen or had the opportunity to meet him in person, his energy and intensity was undeniable. There was something different and special about Chadwick Boseman."

Don Cheadle added, "Each time he stepped on the set, he inspired and influenced everyone. And with every role he created a new legion of fans. He had an incredible power to unify people through their love for his work and respect for him as a person." Cheadle also took some time to remind people that Chadwick Boseman wasn't just an on-screen superhero. He had this to say.

"Chadwick will forever be known as the Black Panther, but he also painted incredibly powerful portrayals of iconic and influential real men who changed the world... He brought humanity and truth to the portrayal of people that felt larger than life, and he did it in a way that honored their memories."

Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle's words on Chadwick Boseman aren't anything new. Everybody who ever came into contact with the late actor seems to have said similar things, which is why his legacy will continue to live on well past 2020. Boseman was able to connect with colleagues, fans, and strangers in a unique way with his gift and much of these nice things were said about the man while he was still alive.

Since there was a lack of new movies and TV shows in 2020, MTV decided to go a different route with their annual event. They decided to honor the Greatest of All Time, aka GOAT, from the 1980s to the present. In addition to Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle, the event featured appearances by Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar, who recreated their Cruel Intentions kiss, along with other appearances by Kevin Bacon, Drew Barrymore, Kristen Bell, Jamie Lee Curtis, Gal Gadot, Kevin Hart, Adam Sandler, Jason Segel, and Cobra Kai star William Zabka. You can watch the Chadwick Boseman tribute above, thanks to the official MTV Twitter account.