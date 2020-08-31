Whoopi Goldberg is calling on Disney Parks to build a Wakanda experience in honor of Chadwick Boseman. The Black Panther star sadly passed away late last week after a 4-year battle with colon cancer. Tributes have been pouring in from Boseman's friends and colleagues, along with his millions of fans from all over the world who were all shocked by his passing. ABC aired a tribute last night that brought in over 10 million viewers, easily winning the ratings for the night and reminding the world of why Boseman was a real-life superhero.

Dear People in charge of building NEW experiences Disney Land and World we don’t really need another Frozen land BUT what we could use is Wakonda, please Disneyworld Disneyland PLEASE build in Chadwick Boseman’s name WAKONDA — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 31, 2020

Whoopi Goldberg took to social media to reveal her feelings on Disneyland and Walt Disney World erecting a tribute to Chadwick Boseman and Black Panther. She says, "Dear People in charge of building NEW experiences Disneyland and World we don't really need another Frozen land BUT what we could use is Wakanda, please Disney World Disneyland PLEASE build in Chadwick Boseman's name WAKANDA." In the original tweet, Goldberg had Wakanda spelled incorrectly, but the sentiment was something that a lot of people got behind.

Marvel's Avengers Campus is already in the works, but could Disney end up doing something specifically for Chadwick Boseman and Black Panther? It was massive news when it was officially announced that a Disney cast member was bringing T'Challa to the theme parks and kids sought the character out to take pictures immediately. T'Challa quickly became one of the most popular characters wandering around Disneyland and Disney World. For now, we'll have to wait and see what Disney Parks decides to do within the Avengers Campus.

Avengers Campus will take visitors on a mission with Earth's Mightiest Heroes as they travel to Wakanda, so there is a possibility that this could be expanded at some point. With that being said, construction has already begun and is more than likely flourishing, at least at the Anaheim park, since it has been shut down since the middle of March. It might be too late to add in an expansion at this point in the construction. Wakanda would definitely be something Marvel Cinematic Universe fans would flock to if Disney Parks decides to expand upon the idea.

For now, the tributes for Chadwick Boseman are still flooding in. Robert Downey Jr. took part in ABC's tribute show last night and plenty of others from the MCU have been posting tributes online. Downey Jr. claims that Black Panther is the "crown jewel" of the MCU and many fans probably agree with him. It was the movie that brought people into theaters who normally wouldn't check out a superhero movie and it caused a cultural shift in the process, thanks to the way Boseman took on the role of T'Challa. You can check out the call for Wakanda at Disneyland and Disney World above, thanks to Whoopi Goldberg's Twitter account.