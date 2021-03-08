Chadwick Boseman has been awarded the Critics' Choice Award for Best Actor for his performance in the Netflix drama Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. The 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards took place Sunday night, with the event once again celebrating the best examples from both the big and small screen, resulting in Boseman receiving his second posthumous award of the award season.

Nominated for Best Actor alongside Chadwick Boseman were Ben Affleck for The Way Back, Riz Ahmed for Sound of Metal, Tom Hanks for News of the World, Anthony Hopkins for The Father, Delroy Lindo for Da 5 Bloods, Gary Oldman for Mank, and Steven Yeun for Minari. Along with Best Actor, Boseman was also nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role in director Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods. In the end, the award for Best Supporting Actor went to Boseman's Black Panther co-star Daniel Kaluuya for his powerful performance in Judas and the Black Messiah.

The Critics' Choice award for Best Actor marks the second major award for the late Marvel star, with his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom having already been awarded the Golden Globe for Best Performance By an Actor In a Motion Picture - Drama. Boseman's final performance has garnered universal praise, and is sure to sweep up many more awards before the season is over. Tonight, like last week, his wife Taylor Simone Ledward accepted the award on his behalf.

Released by Netflix in November last year, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom stars Chadwick Boseman as talented-but-overconfident trumpeter, Levee Green. Based on the play of the same name by August Wilson, the movie details the tensions and temperatures that rise over the course of an afternoon recording session in 1920s Chicago as a band of musicians await trailblazing performer, the legendary Mother of the Blues, Ma Rainey (Academy Award winner Viola Davis). Late to the session, the fearless, fiery Ma engages in a battle of wills with her white manager and producer over control of her music. As the band waits in the studio's claustrophobic rehearsal room, ambitious trumpeter Levee (Chadwick Boseman) - who has an eye for Ma's girlfriend and is determined to stake his own claim on the music industry - spurs his fellow musicians into an eruption of stories revealing truths that will forever change the course of their lives.

Directed by George C. Wolfe and written by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom has already seen the movie itself and central performers Boseman and Viola Davis nominated for a variety of accolades.

Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away on August 28 at the age of just 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer that the actor had decided to keep secret. Boseman's bravery in the face of such trying circumstances is certainly a testament to his heroism, and this will be remembered just as strongly as his roles playing cinematic heroes. Boseman died surrounded by his wife and family and was laid to rest at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, South Carolina, about 11 miles from his hometown of Anderson. This comes to us from The Critics' Choice Awards 2021.