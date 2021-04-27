The late, great Chadwick Boseman was the clear favorite to win a posthumous Oscar for Best Actor at this year's 93rd Academy Awards. But following Anthony Hopkins' victory (and a lot of outspoken disappointment from fans of the Black Panther actor), Boseman's brother, Derrick, has now said the star would have been the first to wish Hopkins all the best following his win.

Showing just as much humility and good grace as his dear, departed sibling, Derrick adds that the family wishes Hopkins and his family all the best because, as Derrick put it, "I'm sure [Anthony] would if Chad won." Derrick Boseman went on to say that his brother had spoken of the Oscars in the past and had "always described them to me as a campaign," before saying that, of course, while winning an Oscar would have been a wonderful achievement for Boseman, it was never seen as an ultimate goal of his.

Having quickly become synonymous for his performance as Marvel's Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman sadly passed away on August 28 at the age of 43, after secretly battling colon cancer for the last four years. The actor had decided to keep his health issues a secret, even from the likes of Black Panther director Ryan Coogler and Marvel Studios. The actor was nominated for a Best Actor Academy Award for his performance in Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which finds tensions rising when trailblazing blues singer Ma Rainey and her band gather at a recording studio in Chicago in 1927.

The actor had already won several awards posthumously, including the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for Ma Rainey's, as well as a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Gotham Award, a Critic's Choice Award, with many believing that this near-enough guaranteed him victory at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Instead, acting icon Anthony Hopkins walked away with the golden statue for his performance in The Father, making him the oldest actor in the history of the Oscars to win for Best Actor. While he was not there in person (he's 83-years old and there is a global health crisis going on), Hopkins paid tribute to Boseman in his belated acceptance speech.

"Good morning, here I am in my homeland of Wales and at 83 years of age I did not expect to get this award. I really didn't," Hopkins said. "I am grateful to the Academy and thank you. I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman who was taken from us far too early, and again, thank you all very much. I really did not expect this, so I feel very privileged and honored. Thank you."

It has since been all-but confirmed that the Academy expected Boseman to emerge victorious, with Rob Mills, executive vice president of unscripted and alternative entertainment at Walt Disney Television, revealing that the shifting of the traditional awards order, which left Best Actor until last instead of Best Picture, was a "calculated risk" that sadly did not pay off. "It was not meant to end on somebody who was not present," Mills says. "It was a calculated risk, that I think still paid off because everybody was talking about it... some people were upset, some people loved it and that was really the point that there was no apathy." This comes to us from TMZ.