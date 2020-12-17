Lionsgate has released a new clip from Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley's Chaos Walking. While that is certainly good news for people are looking forward to seeing the long-awaited movie, there is a catch. The studio also announced that they are pushing the movie back again, which will see it move from its January 22nd release date to March 5th, 2021. The announcement was made as distributors look to shift their Q1 2021 movies to the spring, hoping that a vaccine will help business by the spring.

Chaos Walking has gone through quite a few delays over the past two years. It was originally supposed to premiere in March 2019, but some lengthy reshoots in 2018 pushed that out of the realm of possibility. The movie received poor test scores from early audiences, which found the studio going back to the drawing board. The reshoots ended up taking a lot longer than anyone expected. However, that's what happens when you have two of the world's most sought after young actors starring in the movie. Tom Holland had to worry about his time as Peter Parker within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while Daisy Ridley was putting the finishing touches on The Rise of Skywalker.

It's pretty crazy that Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley were able to complete work on Chaos Walking, due to how intense their schedules were. Holland has kept consistently busy ever since, even going on to begin and complete the long-awaited Uncharted movie earlier this year. From there, he jumped right back into playing Peter Parker for the upcoming Spider-Man 3. Holland and crew are currently in Atlanta getting the sequel ready for its release in late 2021. Hopefully, Chaos Walking will be out before then. As for Ridley, she was scared for a long time that the phone would not ring for her services again after the Star Wars experience. Luckily, she was wrong and has a lot of work on the way.

Chaos Walking is set in the not so distant future, follows Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) as he discovers Viola, a girl (Daisy Ridley) who mysteriously crash lands on his planet. The terrain, curiously, is completely void of women, while the men are affected by "the Noise" - a force that puts all their thoughts on display. As Todd promises to protect Viola from harm, he uncovers his inner abilities and discovers his planet's dark secrets. In the new clip, Holland's Hewitt meets Ridley's Viola for the first time, which does not come off very smooth. As it turns out, Hewitt has never met a real woman before. It ends with Viola running off into the forest.

Directed by Doug Liman, the Walking Chaos screenplay is by Patrick Ness and Christopher Ford, which is based upon the book The Knife of Never Letting Go by Ness. The movie is produced by Doug Davison, Allison Shearmur, Erwin Stoff, and Alison Winter. You can check out the new clip from Chaos Walking above, thanks to the Lionsgate Movies YouTube channel.