The release of the sci-fi adventure movie Chaos Walking has been a long time coming, and we now have our first real look at what to expect courtesy of a new trailer. Starring two of Hollywood's most promising young actors, Star Wars star Daisy Ridley and the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Tom Holland, the wait for Chaos Walking is finally over.

Set in the not-too-distant future in a colony called the New World, the movie follows Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland), a young man who has been brought up to believe that a pathogen has killed all women and unleashed the Noise, a force that puts all people's and animals' thoughts on display.

Todd's world is turned upside down upon discovering Viola Eade(Daisy Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet. In this dangerous landscape, the pair find themselves being hunted down by the fanatical Mayor Prentiss, forcing Todd to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet's dark secrets.

Beginning with an intense sequence that brings Ridley crashing down to earth, the trailer centers on Ridley and Holland as they run through seemingly endless forests in order to evade both the nefarious figures who would do them harm and the onslaught of the Noise, that appears around them like an electrified bubble that they cannot escape.

Based on The Knife of Never Letting Go, the first in a series of books by Patrick Ness, Chaos Walking is directed by The Bourne Identity and Edge of Tomorrow's Doug Liman from a screenplay by Patrick Ness and Christopher Ford. Alongside Holland as Todd and Ridley as Viola, the movie stars Mads Mikkelsen as David Prentiss, the cruel Mayor of Prentisstown, Demián Bichir and Kurt Sutter as Ben Moore and Cillian Boyd, Todd's adoptive fathers, Cynthia Erivo as Hildy, an important ally to Todd and Viola, Nick Jonas as David "Davy" Prentiss Jr., the Mayor's son, and David Oyelowo as Aaron, a violent priest in the New World.

Getting Chaos Walking from conception to screen has been plagued with delays and reshoots. Principal photography was completed all the way back in November 2017 but due to the lead stars' other commitments, reshoots did not take place until 2019. Last year the movie was described as "unreleasable," with Lionsgate forced to spend millions on reshoots in an attempt to tidy up the apparent cinematic mess.

Daisy Ridley has revealed a few details about the mysterious Noise that torments Todd and the other planet's inhabitants, comparing it to the modern-day use of social media. "Everybody tweets what they think, and everybody shares what they had for breakfast," she said. "I think now is really the closest time that humans may ever be to understanding what the Noise is, because it used to be you don't share all of that. In Chaos Walking, it is suffocating to constantly know what other people are thinking. There's no mystery."

Chaos Walking was at one time scheduled to be released in the United States on January 22, 2021, by Lionsgate, but since the trailer declares that the movie is "coming soon," this will likely be changed, with audiences having to wait even longer to see if their patience has been worth it. This comes to us courtesy of IGN.