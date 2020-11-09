A fan-favorite Chappelle's Show episode has been removed from HBO Max and Netflix. The streaming services did not announce that they were removing the 2004 episode, but it has been revealed that Ron Jeremy's recent sequel assault allegations are the reason why it has been taken down. Instead of wiping the skit with Jeremy, Comedy Central, who still owns the show, deleted all of the episode titled, The Internet & Moment in the Life of Lil Jon. All of seasons 1 and 2 are available, minus the one episode, along with the season 3 Lost Episodes.

In the Chappelle's Show sketch featuring Ron Jeremy, the porn star takes Dave Chappelle around different parts of the internet, as if it were a real place. Jeremy asks Chappelle numerous times if he "want(s) to see me have sex," and then invites him to watch Paris Hilton's leaked sex tape. It is believed that Comedy Central and Viacom quietly took the 2004 episode down in June, which is when Jeremy was arrested and put in jail.

In addition to the Ron Jeremy sketch, the classic episode of Chappelle's Show also includes When Keeping it Real Goes Wrong and A Moment in the Life of Lil Jon, where Chappelle's take on rapper Lil Jon heads to the airport. It has not been announced as to whether or not Comedy Central will put up the rest of the episode so that fans can see the other two sketches that don't involve Ron Jeremy. As of this writing, the entire episode is absent from both Netflix and HBO Max.

In June of this year, Ron Jeremy was charged with sexually assaulting 4 women. However, more women have since come forward with new allegations that stretch back to the 1990s. According to the Los Angeles District Attorney's office, Jeremy has been charged with "11 forcible rape counts, six counts of forcible oral copulation, eight sexual battery by restraint counts, five counts of forcible penetration by a foreign object, and one count each of sodomy, assault with the intent to commit rape, assault with the intention to commit forcible penetration digitally, penetration by a foreign object on an unconscious victim, and lewd conduct with a 15-year old girl." These allegations do not include an additional 14 that were thrown out for being past the statute of limitations in Los Angeles.

Ron Jeremy faces 330 years in prison if convicted and is currently being held on $6.6 million bail. In other news, Dave Chappelle hosted Saturday Night Live over the weekend where he brought up some controversial topics like politics and racism. The episode has already been praised for being one of the best in recent memory, with Chappelle constantly making the SNL cast members break character from laughing too hard. The Daily Beast was the first outlet to report on the Chappelle's Show episode getting pulled from HBO Max and Netflix.