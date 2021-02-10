Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Charisma Carpenter claims Joss Whedon cultivated a "toxic" and "hostile" environment on the set. Carpenter alleges Whedon's behavior carried over to the set of Angel. The latest allegations come months after Justice League star Ray Fisher came forward with his own allegations against Whedon, which resulted in WarnerMedia conducting an independent investigation to get to the bottom of the former Cyborg actor's claims. Fisher went on to accuse other members of Warner Bros. of misconduct during the now-infamous Justice League reshoots.

Charisma Carpenter stands behind Ray Fisher. She says she "participated In WarnerMedia's Justice League investigation because I believe Ray to be a person of integrity who is telling the truth." Carpenter released a lengthy statement about Joss Whedon on social media today, where she details the director/writer's alleged behavior on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel. She had this to say.

"Joss Whedon abused his power on numerous occasions while working together on the sets of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel. While he found his misconduct amusing, it only served to intensify my performance anxiety, disempower me, and alienate me from my peers. The disturbing incidents triggered a chronic physical condition from which I still suffer. It is with a beating, heavy heart that I say I coped in isolation and, at times, destructively."

Charisma Carpenter went on to claim that Joss Whedon called her "fat" when she became pregnant and reportedly asked if she was going to "keep it." Carpenter also says that Whedon refused multiple calls from her agents when she became pregnant, which she claims was the reason she was fired from Angel. She says she previously made accuses for the "harassment," but has had a lot of time to think and reflect.

When it comes down to it, Ray Fisher's allegations are why Charisma Carpenter decided to speak up after all of this time. "His firing as Cyborg in The Flash was the last straw for me," the actress writes. "Although I am not shocked, I am deeply pained by it. It troubles and saddens me that in 2021 professionals STILL have to choose between whistleblowing in the workplace and job security." Fisher was fired from The Flash after he publicly stated that he would never work on a project with DC Films president Walter Hamada at the helm. The studio effectively called his bluff. You can read what else Carpenter had to say below.

"It has taken me so long to muster the courage to make this statement publicly. The gravity of it is not lost on me. As a single mother whose family's livelihood is dependent on my craft, l' m scared, Despite my fear about its impact on my future, I can no longer remain silent. This is overdue and necessary. It is time."

WarnerMedia and 20th Century Television, along with Joss Whedon, have yet to respond to Charisma Carpenter's claims. In her lengthy statement, Carpenter states, "Joss has a history of being casually cruel. He has created hostile and toxic work environments since his early career. I know because I experienced it first-hand. Repeatedly." This falls in line with what Ray Fisher and others have said about working with Whedon over the years. As of this writing, the actress is receiving support from Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans on social media. You can read the statement above, thanks to Charisma Carpenter's official Twitter account.