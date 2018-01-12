Charlie's Angels are reportedly going to be back in action very soon. Sony has been, in a somewhat under the radar fashion, developing a reboot of the Charlie's Angels franchise. Things have been a bit quiet, but it sounds like the project is coming together behind-the-scenes and will begin shooting this Spring, starting on April 18. Filming is expected to take place in Budapest, Hungary, which has become a popular filming location in recent years.

Everyone is on the hunt for a big franchise right now and Sony could certainly use one. While they've got their Spider-Man spin-offs like Venom and Silver and Black coming down the pipeline, their success is far from guaranteed. Not only that, but now actually seems like possibly the perfect time for a Charlie's Angels reboot, given the success of female-driven movies right now. If Sony executes this in the right way, this could be a big hit and help whet the appetite audiences have to see more powerful women on the big screen.

2017 was massive for female-driven movies. Most notably, Wonder Woman became a massive financial and critical success, led by Gal Gadot in front of the camera and with Patty Jenkins directing. There's also Beauty and the Beast and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, both of which made more than $1 billion worldwide and both of which feature a female lead character. With Elizabeth Banks (Pitch Perfect 2), an accomplished director and actress, attached to direct this Charlie's Angels reboot and an ensemble of three women leading it, Sony could have time on their side with this one. But who are those three leading ladies going to be?

Last we heard, Kristen Stewart (Twilight) and Lupita NYong'o (Black Panther) were being eyed for two of the lead roles. There was also a report from some time ago that mentioned Janelle Monae, but her name hasn't come up since. In the pair of Charlie's Angels movies from the early 2000s, it was Lucy Liu, Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz. At the time, Charlie's Angels and Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle were quite successful, bringing in a combined $523 million worldwide. That's not necessarily what a studio wants from a movie that costs $100 million to make these days, but brand recognition is important to studios right now, which is why reboots and remakes are so rampant.

Charlie's Angels originally started as a TV series, which ran for five seasons on ABC from 1976 to 1981. There was also a short-lived television reboot that aired in 2011. This reboot comes with a script from David Auburn (The Lake House) and screenwriting duo Doug Miro and Carlo Bernard (The Great Wall). Omega Underground doesn't have any information in regards to how long the shoot will last, but it will likely be for at least a couple of months, given the scale of something along these lines.