The upcoming Charlie's Angels reboot is going to have not one, but two versions of Bosley. The character plays an important role in both the TV and movie versions of the franchise, as he's the man (or woman) who connects the agents to the head of the Townsend Agency that they work for. In this case, the man is going to be played by none other than Patrick Stewart.

According to a new report, Patrick Stewart is in final negotiations to join the cast of the upcoming reboot, which is being directed by Elizabeth Banks (Pitch Perfect 2). Interestingly enough, Banks, aside from directing, is also going to be playing a version of Bosley in the new Charlie's Angels. The indication is that Banks will be playing the version that handles the new trio of cast members, while Stewart will be playing a different version of the character, possibly handling one of the other sets of Angels located somewhere else in the world. Either way, we're going to have two very different Bosleys this time around.

Former Twilight Star Kristen Stewart, Power Rangers star Naomi Scott, who will also be featured as Jasmine in next year's live-action Aladdin, and newcomer Ella Balinska have been cast as the new Charlie's Angels. The roles were previously played by Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu in the pair of live-action movies directed by McG from the early 2000s. The first of which featured Bill Murray as Bosley, with the late Bernie Mac stepping in to play the part in the sequel, Full Throttle. David Doyle originated the character of Bosley on the 1970s TV series.

This is just another project for Patrick Stewart who keeps finding ways to stay very busy. He retired as Charles Xavier in Logan last year, but the actor recently signed on to reprise his role as Jean-Luc Picard in a new Star Trek series for CBS All Access. He's also set to star in the King Arthur movie The Boy Who Would Be King, in addition to his continued voice work on shows like American Dad. Stewart is clearly having absolutely no trouble getting work, nor does it appear to be an issue for him to keep up, despite being 78-years-old. Age be damned.

As for how both versions of Bosley will be utilized? That remains to be seen. Perhaps the Patrick Stewart version will wind up being more of a glorified cameo, with Elizabeth Banks' version of the character doing the heavy lifting. Though, that's pure speculation at this point. Banks also co-wrote the script for this new reboot with Jay Basu (The Girl in the Spider's Web). Banks is also producing alongside her husband, Max Handelman. Sony currently has the release date set for September 27, 2019, which means filming should be getting underway very shortly. This news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.