Sad news has just come in as actor Charlie Robinson of Night Court fame has died. Perhaps best known for his role as Mac Robinson on the popular comedy series, Robinson is one of the most recognizable television actors of the 1980s. According to his rep, Robinson reportedly passed away on Sunday at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center from cardiac arrest with multisystem organ failures due to septic shock and metastatic adenocarcinoma. He was 75 years old.

A veteran actor whose career spanned more than five decades, Charles Robinson achieved great fame when he was cast as court clerk Mac Robinson on Night Court. Joining the series in its second season, Robinson would remain as one of its most popular characters through its ninth and final season, ultimately starring on the series between 1984 and 1992. Though he typically went by Charlie, Robinson was credited as Charles Robinson on the series.

In 2008, Robinson played himself on an episode of 30 Rock alongside fellow Night Court stars Harry Anderson and Markie Post. Anderson, who played Judge Harry Stone, also passed away in 2018 at the age of 65. Post continues to act and had recurring roles on Transformers Prime and Chicago P.D. A sequel series is currently in the works which will bring back John Larroquette, and though there's no indication Robinson would have appeared, a cameo seems like it would have been possible.

Robinson was a member of the Actors Studio. His other work includes replacing John Hancock on the sitcom Love & War in the early 90s following Hancock's passing early into production. Other TV shows to feature Robinson in a role include Home Improvement, The Bernie Mac Show, My Wife and Kids, Soul Food, Charmed, Hart of Dixie,How I Met Your Mother, and My Name Is Earl. At one point, Robinson was also doing commercials for Old Spice playing a Denver Broncos coach. More recently, he had recurring role on Mom as Mr. Munson and This Is Us as Donald Robinson.

In the mid '70s, Robinson kicked off his career with movie roles in movies like Sugar Hill, The Black Gestapo, and A Killing Affair. His other movie credits include Gray Lady Down, The White Shadow, Rehearsal for Murder, The River, Set It Off, Beowulf, Pee-wee's Big Holiday, and Maybe Somebody. Officially, his final acting credit was for last year's miniseries Love in the Time of Corona which was about people hoping to find romantic connections in the midst of the pandemic.

A stage actor as well, Robinson has impressed critics with his theatrical performances. He achieved a Best Actor, Image Theatre Award, and FRED award for his role in The Whipping Man. He won an additional Best Actor Ovation Award for playing Troy Maxon in Fences. The actor would also win the Camie Award twice for the movies Secret Santa and Miss Lettie and Me.

Robinson's survivors include his wife, Dolorita; children Luca, Charlie, Christian, and Byron; grandchildren; great grandchildren; daughters-in-law; and a dog, Nala. Our condolences are with the family at this difficult time. After entertaining others for decades, Robinson built a legacy for himself and he will certainly be remembered forever. May he rest in peace. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.