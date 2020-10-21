Well, if your big Halloween 2020 plans were to stay inside and partake in the yearly ritual of snuggling up on the couch and watching It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown on ABC like you have for the last several decades, we have some sad news. Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang have a new exclusive home on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ has teamed up with WildBrain, along with Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions, to become the home for all things Peanuts, bringing together new original series and specials, along with iconic beloved specials to fans around the world, all in one place.

"It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" is now streaming exclusively on Apple TV+. Watch it for free from October 30 to November 1 and get ready for more Peanuts specials this holiday season. https://t.co/Ue6e351CTq#PeanutsHalloween#GreatPumpkinpic.twitter.com/Tn0n3UKads — PEANUTS (@Snoopy) October 19, 2020

New animated Peanuts originals coming to Apple TV+ include a second season of the Daytime Emmy-nominated Snoopy in Space, and a slate of brand-new specials that will find the Peanuts gang marking Mother's Day, Earth Day, New Year's Eve and going back to school - all to be produced by WildBrain's animation studio. The new series and specials join the previously announced "The Snoopy Show"; a brand-new Peanuts 70th anniversary documentary film from Imagine Documentaries and WildBrain; and the Daytime Emmy Award-winning Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10.

The original programs and new specials will also soon stream globally alongside iconic Peanuts specials, including A Charlie Brown Christmas, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. The Halloween special will begin streaming globally on Apple TV+ on October 19, and will be available for free from October 30 until November 1 as a special treat on Apple TV+.

Just in time for Thanksgiving, Apple TV+ will launch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving on November 18, and the special will be available for free from November 25 until November 27.

The Peanuts gang will also deck the halls with the premiere of A Charlie Brown Christmas, streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ on December 4. The holiday special will be available to enjoy for free from December 11 until December 13.