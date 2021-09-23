Daredevil star Charlie Cox continues to deny his involvement in any further Marvel project, and is now concerned that all of these ongoing rumors could affect his potential return in future. The actor, whose portrayal of The Man Without Fear on Netflix was so well-received that fans have been crying for him to come back ever since cancellation, has once again had to rebuff speculation that he will reprise the role in upcoming MCU sequel Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"My answer is, 'No comment.' I don't know what's going to happen, I genuinely don't know."

While Charlie Cox has no doubt gotten used to denying his involvement in the movie, or any other projects set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise, the actor is now worried that the constant questions and rumors could hurt his chances of ever returning, should that be Marvel's plan.

"Also if there was a chance of that happening in the future, I don't want to say something that could potentially jeopardize those chances because the people high up at Marvel, maybe they see this stuff or hear what I say and maybe that influences. I don't know. I have no idea. I love how passionate the fans are and I feel very, very, very touched that so many of them have gone online and made their voices heard about the desire for me to come back."

Enough time has now passed that the rights to the Marvel Netflix properties such as Daredevil and Jessica Jones have reverted to Marvel Studios, with rumors quickly spreading that Charlie Cox will return as either Matt Murdock, Daredevil, or both in the further adventures of Peter Parker, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Reports have even claimed that Cox has been spotted on set and filming for a short while on the project, with many still expecting Peter Parker to require the legal assistance of Matt Murdock. This rampant speculation was reignited recently thanks to the San Antonio-based Celebrity Fan Fest revealing that the Daredevil star had cancelled an upcoming convention appearance because of a "last-minute filming schedule" change., during a time when Spider-Man: No Way Home was reportedly undergoing reshoots.

The idea of Matt Murdock appearing in No Way Home was further fuelled by the recent trailer, with many believing that a mysterious pair of forearms belonged to Cox. This has since been disproven, with the actor recently presenting the logistics as evidence he is not in the movie. "There was a fan on the Kin crew," Cox said, referring to his new AMC series. "I came to work one day, and the rumour had come out that I was filming in Atlanta, and he asked me like it was a sensible question, and I was like, 'I've been here every day with you, on set' but I think he was so hopeful that he still was like, 'Is it true?'; I had to say to him, 'How would it be true?'"

Clearly, the actor would love to suit up as the Marvel vigilante again, and it would be painfully ironic if the passionate requests from fans resulted in Marvel moving away from any plans to bring Cox back. So, maybe we should all just stop talking about it for a while, starting...now. This comes to us courtesy of Forbes.