Daredevil star Charlie Cox is hoping to see Jon Bernthal and Krysten Ritter both make their returns in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Cox starred as the titular superhero in Marvel's Daredevil series on Netflix, Bernthal played Frank Castle in the spinoff series The Punisher. Meanwhile, Ritter also starred in three seasons of Jessica Jones, another connected Marvel series. It's not entirely clear if any of the characters from the Netflix shows will ever be seen again in the MCU again, though fans have been rooting for it to happen for years.

Since Daredevil ended in 2018, Cox has given no real indication that his version of the superhero will appear elsewhere in the MCU. It remains to be seen if that will happen, although there are rumors of his involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Whether that is accurate or not, Cox does want to see characters from the "DefendersVerse" popping back up in the MCU. As he said about Jon Bernthal and Krysten Ritter when asked if he could see this happening:

"The only thing I'll say is I don't know who could do a better version of The Punisher than Jon Bernthal. And that character is beloved, people are crazy for Frank Castle. So if they're going to do it again, I hope they do it with him because I don't think it gets better than that. I feel the same way about Krysten Ritter. I know that Jessica Jones, the character isn't quite as well known as Frank Castle is, but what a performance. What a great show that was."

It's not outside of the realm of possibility for any of these characters to return. There have long been rumors that Charlie Cox will return as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home in December, with some fans theorizing that part of his body was even shown in the trailer. Cox has denied that this was him, and from the start, he has maintained he has no involvement with the movie. He's now saying he has nothing else to say on the matter, as he's concerned he could jeopardize his chances of an MCU return if he says the wrong thing.

"My answer is no comment; I don't know what's going to happen. I genuinely don't know. If there was a chance of that happening in the future, I don't want to say something that could potentially jeopardize those chances. The people high up at Marvel, maybe they see this stuff or they hear what I say or blah, blah, blah... maybe that influences it. I don't know, I have no idea. I love how passionate the fans are and I feel very, very touched that so many of them have gone online and made their voices heard about their desire for me to come back and maybe in the future that might happen, and that would be great. Who knows? We'll see."

In other words, Cox makes it clear he's happy to return as Daredevil, but claims he has no idea if and when it'll happen. Jon Bernthal has made similar comments about The Punisher, noting that he'd love to revisit the role, but admitting he doesn't think about it very often. Meanwhile, Krysten Ritter recently expressed how much she misses her Jessica Jones role, also saying she'd be up for an MCU return. Let's hope it happens someday. This news comes to us from Forbes.