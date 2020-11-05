Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam says he would definitely be on board to play the next James Bond on the big screen, even if he doesn't think getting that call seems very likely. With Daniel Craig turning in his fifth and final performance as the iconic secret agent in No Time to Die, the future of the movie series is unclear. Names like Tom Hardy and Idris Elba have come up in the rumor mill as possible contenders to next take on the role, and in a new interview with People, Hunnam also makes it clear he would be "100 percent" up for playing Bond.

"I would be so flattered and honored to be considered to play James Bond as an Englishman. But my intuition tells me that I shouldn't be waiting for that phone call to come. I think there are many people ahead of me on that list."

Though Charlie Hunnam says that he's never been approached for the role and that there's no truth to any rumors that he might be starring in Bond 26, the actor is encouraging fans to keep the discussion going, as this could lead to the next movie's producers taking notice of the suggestion.

"As much as people want to talk about me playing James Bond, please continue. Maybe that's the genesis of these things. Maybe fan chatter leads to industry people actually talking about it in a more serious way."

Describing himself as an "enormous Tom Hardy fan," Hunnam also admits he'd be thrilled to see the star of Venom one day taking on James Bond. However, it would appear that a decision hasn't yet been made for the next Bond, as franchise producer Barbara Broccoli told Total Film last month that "you can only be in love with one person at a time." According to the producer, those discussions won't even begin until sometime long after No Time to Die ends its run in theaters.

Maybe we still don't know who will be playing the next James Bond, it's now clear who will next take the famous spy's 007 title. It has now been confirmed that Lashana Lynch will now be operating under that code name during Bond's absence from MI6 in No Time to Die. It remains unclear if Bond 26 will continue from the events of No Time to Die or if the franchise will reboot with a new actor playing Bond. After repeated delays, the movie is now scheduled to premiere in theaters on April 2, 2021.

Meanwhile, Hunnam is keeping himself busy with his next starring role. In Jungleland, he'll be playing a man "seeking a better life with his athlete brother by traveling across the country to attend a potentially life-changing boxing match." Jack O'Connell co-stars and Max Winkler directs, using a screenplay co-written by Winkler, Theodore B. Bressman, and David Branson Smith. The movie opens in select theaters on Nov. 6 before hitting video on demand platforms on Nov. 10. This news comes to us from People.