IFC Films has our first look at Charlie Says, the latest big screen dive into the infamous mad man behind the Sharon Tate murders. We get a trailer and poster, which feature Matt Smith as the cult leader.

Directed by Mary Harron, Years after the shocking murders that made the nameCharles Mansonsynonymous with pure evil, the three women who killed for him, Leslie Van Houten (Hannah Murray), Patricia Krenwinkel (Sosie Bacon), and Susan Atkins (Marianne Rendón), remain under the spell of the infamous cult leader (Matt Smith). Confined to an isolated cellblock in a California penitentiary, the trio seem destined to live out the rest of their lives under the delusion that their crimes were part of a cosmic plan, until empathetic graduate student Karlene Faith (Merritt Wever) is enlisted to rehabilitate them.

Convinced the prisoners are not the inhuman monsters the world believes them to be, Karlene begins the arduous process of breaking down the psychological barriers erected by Manson. But are the women ready to confront the horror of what they did? Boundary pushing auteur Mary Harron (American Psycho, I Shot Andy Warhol) presents a provocative new perspective on one of the most notorious crimes of the 20th century. Charlie Says premiered at the 2018 Venice Film Festival and will be released theatrically by IFC FILMS on May 10th with a national-roll out to follow.

Charlie Says was penned by Guinevere Turner, the writer behind Go Fish, American Psycho, and The Notorious Bettie Page. The movie is headlined by Matt Smith (The Crown), Hannah Murray (Game of Thrones), Sosie Bacon (13 Reasons Why), Marianne Rendón (Imposters), Chace Crawford (Gossip Girl), Suki Waterhouse (Insurgent, The White Princess), Kayli Carter (Private Life) and Annabeth Gish (The Haunting of Hill House).

There is a lot of renewed interest in Charlie Manson and his Manson family, as the 50th anniversary of the Tate-LaBianca murders takes place on August 8. Quentin Tarantino will also be revisiting the gruesome crime this summer with his next directorial feature Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which stars Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate and Damon Herriman as Charlie Manson. It was originally set to open on August 8, but that became a controversial decision and was later moved to July 26. Coming on April 5 is The Haunting of Sharon Tate, which reimagines the heinous crime, with Hilary Duff playing Tate. It has also been surrounded by controversy.

Of the three big Charlie Manson themed movies coming soon, IFC Films seems to be flying a bit under the radar with Charlie Says. You can check out Matt Smith in the poster, which shows the man getting locked away.