Jon Cryer recently took some time to reflect on Charlie Sheen's Two and a Half Men drama. The two actors starred on the hit sitcom throughout eight seasons. However, the eighth season was not able to be completed, due to Sheen going off to rehab. He was later fired from the show because of his "dangerously self-destructive conduct," according to Warner Bros. lawyers. The actor went on to make some pretty harsh comments about series creator Chuck Lorre during the same time, while simultaneously making headlines for himself over heavy drug abuse and mental illness.

Jon Cryer was there for all of it and it sounds like it was a nightmare. However, he doesn't seem to hold a grudge against Charlie Sheen and chooses to look at the good times they spent together on Two and a Half Moon. "Charlie and I really hit it off. We had a great first few years on that show," he said. "It was incredibly smooth, we had a lovely time, it was working really well." The two actors had an instant chemistry that helped to propel the series to the top of the ratings race.

As for when things started to go downhill for Charlie Sheen, Jon Cryer believes that it has to do with his personal life. Sheen was married to Denise Richards for 4 years and Cryer believes that their divorce is when the demons started to come out. "At first he could handle it, and he was still incredibly professional - and still lovely, by the way, to everybody on set - but you could just see that stuff was wearing on him," Cryer said. It's believed that Sheen started abusing drugs again at this time.

After Charlie Sheen was fired from Two and a Half Men, the show soldiered on with Ashton Kutcher for four more seasons. Jon Cryer calls this whole time "crazy." Sheen was on fire and lashing out against everybody publicly. Cryer says, "It was one of the first internet sh*tstorms, plus there's the fact that all of our jobs are tied into this guy, and we're all his friends." He continued to say, "It was very, very strange and [there were] aspects of it that I absolutely hated, but you know, I'm thankful for the years that were great."

Charlie Sheen continued his descent after getting fired from Two and a Half Men, though he went on to star in the short-lived Anger Management sitcom. He was just recently accused of raping Corey Haim again in Corey Feldman's documentary (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys. Sheen has adamantly denied these claims for years now and says that it completely baseless. As for Jon Cryer, he has found success playing Lex Luthor on the hit show Supergirl. You can check out the rest of the lengthy interview with Jon Cryer over at People.