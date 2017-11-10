Corey Haim's mother, Judy Haim (which according to Corey Feldman, hasn't been her real last name in years), appears on today's episode of Doctor Oz, where she denies the Charlie Sheen accusations that he raped her son at the age of 13 on the set of Lucas, instead claiming that there is another man. The clip for the upcoming show bleeps out the name, but a quick search through the official Corey Haim website brings us to an interesting update that is believed to be from September 27th, 2016, which not only names the man in question, but also sheds light on current events. In fact, many are speculating that the official Corey Haim website recently posted the "update" and backdated it to form a false narrative and throw the public and police off of current allegations surrounding Charlie Sheen.

The Doctor Oz clip features Judy Haim denying the Charlie Sheen accusations and naming another man. Since the name is bleeped out, there's no way of knowing for sure, but the Corey Haim website names Dominick Brascia reportedly back in 2016. Sound familiar? Brascia was the man who came forward with the Charlie Sheen story to the Enquirer, bringing this whole bombshell together. In a statement for Judy Haim, written by Greg Harrison (who was friends with Haim), a new story is told and seems to be doing some time traveling. Harrison had this to say.

"I have had enough of the lies! I've had enough of all the deception and distractions to draw people away from the truth as told to me by Corey Haim. What I am about to say is not my opinion, it comes straight from the mouth of Corey Haim. I have also had enough of listening to people accusing and blaming Judy Haim for not protecting her son Corey. Let me tell you about this brave amazing woman who Corey loved dearly and often affectionately referred to her as, "The Blonde Poet". Picture Judy Haim (The Blonde Poet) barging into a room and grabbing a pool cue and threatening Actor-Director and pedophile Dominick Brascia, to get off her son."

Many are speculating that the statement is recent and has been put out to keep the heat of off Charlie Sheen and some are going as far as to say that Sheen paid Judy Haim off. It's important to note that this is speculation from unnamed sources at this time, so it's best to take the news in with a grain of salt. However, Corey Feldman has not ever denied that Charlie Sheen was the man that molested Haim on the set of Lucas and is clearly scared of his safety at this point in time. Judy Haim claims on the Doctor Oz show that she would have known if something were off with her son during the filming of Lucas and says that Haim was "transparent," echoing the statements made by Greg Harrison.

Greg Harrison also offers a different set of events and a different timeline, accusing Dominick Brascia of molesting Corey Haim on the set of The Lost Boys where Haim and Corey Feldman first met and neglecting to mention anything from the set of Lucas. Harrison explains.

"Let me take you back on this famous timeline, when Corey Haim was around 15 years old when he first moved to LA, to act in a little movie that was to be called, The Lost Boys. It was Corey Feldman who introduced him to Actor - Director and Pedophile Dominick Brascia. It is also public record in many interviews that Feldman did and is no secret, that Feldman was jealous of Haim. Corey Feldman introduced this pedophile to Haim and a lot of other boys. "

This timeline goes against Corey Feldman's, which was detailed in his memoir, Coreyography. Feldman holds strong to his story and it seems a bit weird that a post from 2016 would reference the National Enquirer story as well as the Truth Campaign. It's also strange that Greg Harrison is going out of his way to drag Feldman's name in the mud. The statement goes on to imply that Corey Haim and Corey Feldman did not have the greatest relationship and uses and episode of The Two Coreys to further prove his point. Harrison had this to say.

"Speaking of The Two Corey's let me bring you back to the second season, to the episode which is now often referred to as "The abuse episode". Corey Haim had no problem telling people what he wanted to tell them. If Corey wanted to say something, he would come right out and say it. Being Corey Haim's friend is not for the faint of heart. He always spoke his mind and you always knew where you stood with him because he would never hold anything back if he didn't want to. If he didn't like something I did or said, let me assure you I would hear about it. So I always knew what he was thinking. To give you an example of what I am talking about watch the episode when Corey Haim confronts Corey Feldman straight on and straight up. The person Corey Haim was referring to in this episode is the man named Dominick Brascia, who also happened to be a friend of Corey Feldman's. "

Judy Haim claims that Dominick Brascia spoke to the National Enquirer first to keep his name out of the press, but this new timeline and recently discovered post from Corey Haim's official website are a bit peculiar. Corey Feldman has remained mostly silent, choosing to share stories that have named Charlie Sheen as the abuser instead of saying it publicly. In a world where money can buy you spies and silence, it's no wonder why Feldman has remained silent. Regardless, there are conflicting reports out there when it comes to Corey Haim and his abusers. You can watch Judy Haim's claims below, via the Doctor Oz Twitter account.