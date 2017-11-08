Thanks to Corey Feldman, LAPD detectives are investigating an alleged Hollywood pedophile ring that the former child actor has been talking about for years. Now, a new claim has come to light that Charlie Sheen raped then 13-year old Corey Haim on the set of Lucas in 1986. The claim comes from actor Dominick Brascia, who was a close friend of Haim and appeared alongside Corey Feldman in the 1985 horror sequel Friday the 13th: A New Beginning. The incident was alluded to in Corey Feldman's Coreyography memoir, which included the rape story, but did not reveal that it was Charlie Sheen.

Dominick Brascia's testimony cites dozens of sources, but is specifically backed up by a longtime Charlie Sheen confidant, who told The National Enquirer, on the condition of anonymity for fear of repercussion, that the Platoon star admitted to an incident with Corey Haim, but insisted it was strictly consensual. There are conflicting stories and it's important to note that these are unproven allegations at this point in time. Brascia claims that Haim told him about the incident before he died in 2010 at the age of 38. Brascia had this to say.

"Haim told me he had sex with Sheen when they filmed Lucas. He told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex. Haim said after it happened Sheen became very cold and rejected him. When Corey wanted to fool around again, Charlie was not interested."

In 2011, according to the Enquirer, when Corey Feldman was asked about Charlie Sheen he said, "I'm not a huge fan of Charlie Sheen... especially the way he's affected other people that I know." Feldman's book told the story of an adult male convincing Corey Haim that it was "normal" for older men and younger boys to have sex. The book reads.

"At some point during the filming (of 'Lucas,' Haim) explained an adult male convinced him it was perfectly normal for older men and younger boys in the business to have sexual relations, that it was what all guys do."

The alleged on-set rape of Corey Haim at the hands of Charlie Sheen has ben brought up numerous times before. In a story we ran yesterday about the LAPD investigation, it was brought up again, stating that Haim's abuser was the movie mogul Corey Feldman was alluding to in his initial Truth campaign launch. Corey Feldman is known for dropping clues in his interviews and on Twitter. When Feldman retweeted our story yesterday, which you can see below, he confirms that the story is 'mostly' true, except for the part about him being safe from harm as this information slowly leaks out. This could be a hint from him that the Lucas allegations are true. He has not gone on the record in any way to confirm that Charlie Sheen is one of Corey Haim's abusers or that the the actor raped Haim on the set of Lucas and has never implied that in any way during any of his interviews.

In addition, Sheen is also being accused of hitting on underage extras on the set of Lucas and bringing them to his hotel room after a day of filming. The news comes at a time when sexual misconduct in Hollywood is popping up left and right and shows no signs of slowing down with more and more allegations against Kevin Spacey, Harvey Weinstein, James Toback, Brett Ratner, and more being brought forward.

According to Dominick Brascia, Corey Haim and Charlie Sheen's encounter on the set of Lucas wasn't the only time that the two had sex. When Haim was in his 20s, he told Brascia that "he had sex with Sheen again. He claimed he didn't like it and was finally over Sheen. He said Charlie was a loser." More unnamed sources have come out, corroborating Brascia's story and adding that Haim was "confused" by the initial encounter and later fell in love with his abuser.

Unfortunately, if these accusations are true, Charlie Sheen will never be tried for sexually assaulting Corey Haim, as the statute of limitations on the crime has passed. However, Corey Feldman has put his neck on the line in his crusade to bring the Hollywood pedophile ring down, raising money for his Truth Campaign and raising even more awareness for the cause. Neither Charlie Sheen nor his representatives have responded to these allegations and more news is expected to drop soon. In the meantime, you can read the whole story via The National Enquirer.