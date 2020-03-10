Corey Feldman's new documentary (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys was screened last night at the DGA in Hollywood, though a live stream of the movie crashed. In the expose on child abuse in Hollywood, Feldman accuses Charlie Sheen of sexually abusing Corey Haim on the set of Lucas back in 1985. These are not new accusations. Sheen was first accused back in 2017. He denied those initial reports. As the documentary prepares for a second attempt at screening, Charlie Sheen is now responding to the information released in the screening last night. And he is denying everything that Feldman has claimed.

*The following story contains graphic and disturbing details of alleged sexual violence, rape, and abuse.*

Back in 2017, Charlie Sheen sued the National Inquire over accusations that he abused Corey Haim. He later dropped the lawsuit and settled out of court. Now, he is once again denying that he every sexually abused Corey Haim. Sheen's spokesperson had this to say on Tuesday about Corey Feldman's statements against Sheen in (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys.

"These sick, twisted and outlandish allegations never occurred. Period. I would urge everyone to consider the source and read what his mother Judy Haim has to say."

Judy Haim, Corey's mother, has long denied these allegations against Charlie Sheen. She recently had this to say in a group of emails sent to Sheen's publicist last month.

"I feel that this is a huge accusation without any proof and without my kid being here to defend himself. [The rape] never happened or else I would have known about it. The horrible thing is he thinks this is a great way to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of my son's death."

Corey Haim died on March 10, 2010 at the age of 38. While many believed he had passed away from a drug overdose, it was later confirmed in an autopsy that he died from pneumonia. Judy Haim thinks Corey Feldman has 'lost his mind' and can't believe the accusations being thrown around in the movie.

For now, Charlie Sheen has not made up his mind whether or not he will pursue legal action against Corey Feldman in regards to the information released in (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys. The movie is supposed to have a second showing today, Tuesday, March 10, at 12pm PST, but there is no indication that it will be able to stream just yet.

Corey Feldman has this to say in the documentary about what allegedly transpired between Corey Haim and Charlie Sheen on the set of Lucas, which was released in 1986 and went onto be come a classic of the era.

"This wasn't like a one time thing he said in passing. It wasn't like, 'Oh, by the way, this happened.' He went into great detail."

Others in the movie also claim that Haim told them about the Charlie Sheen incident, including Feldman's ex-wife, Susie Sprague, and Jamison Newlander, who starred with both Coreys in the 80s horror comedy The Lost Boys. Corey Haim would have been 13 at the time of the alleged incident. Charlie Sheen would have been 19. This story was first reported by The Wrap.