Corey Feldman has named Charlie Sheen as Corey Haim's abuser in his new child abuse documentary. Corey Feldman promised to name at least one big Hollywood elite in his revealing and provocative new documentary (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys. And he held true to his promise, though his biggest revelation has been alleged before. Though marred by technical difficulties during the first live stream of the movie, Feldman played the entire documentary for friends and guests at a special screening at the DGA in Hollywood.

*The following story contains graphic and disturbing details of alleged sexual violence, rape, and abuse.*

Though he had to stop the movie just 15 minutes into the presentation, claiming that the live stream was under attack, he did let the rest of the movie play out for those in attendance, and at the midway point in the movie, Corey Feldman alleges that Charlie Sheen is the one who sexually abused Corey Haim on the set of Lucas back in 1985, when Haim would have been 13 and Sheen would have been 19.

This has been reported before, so some are claiming that this is old news. Dominick Brascia told the National Inquire in November 2017 that Sheen had abused Haim on the set of Lucas. Charlie Sheen would go onto vehemently deny these accusations. Dominick Brascia would be found dead exactly a year later under somewhat mysterious circumstances. His employers at the time claimed Brascia died of natural causes at the age of 61. While Corey Feldman does go into the backstory on Brascia in his new film, he doesn't ever mention the actor's death.

Charlie Sheen was at the top of the list of those being named in the documentary, but there were others accused by Feldman in the movie. Sheen is of course the biggest name to come out of the documentary, but he already denied everything back in 2017. Corey Feldman says this in the documentary about Sheen's alleged abuse of Haim.

"This wasn't like a one time thing he said in passing. It wasn't like, 'Oh, by the way, this happened.' He went into great detail."

Corey Feldman isn't the only one making these accusations in the movie. Others support the story, saying that Haim had told them all individually that Sheen sexually abused him. Susannah Sprague, Feldman's ex-wife who starred with the Two Coreys on their A&E sitcom/reality series says this about the alleged abuse Sheen took out on Corey Haim.

"He shared with me that on the set of Lucas that he was [abused] as a little boy. He told me that it was his costar."

Others named by Feldman in the documentary are people he has accused of sexually abusing him before. They include Jon Grissom, an actor who appeared alongside the two Coreys in License to Drive and Dream a Little Dream. Feldman also once again accused nightclub owner Alphy Hoffman of sexual abuse, as well as former talent manager Marty Weiss who was responsible for casting children in quite a few Paramount TV sitcoms of the late 70s and early 80s. Feldman also claims that Dominick Brascia had sexually abused Corey Haim.

Jon Grissom has previously denied these allegations being made by Corey Feldman in his documentary. And he had this to say in defense of himself.

"I said it's not me I'm sick and tired of saying that when no one listens. So goddamnit I'm not repeating it anymore."

Grissom was first named by Feldman on an episode of The Dr. Oz Show back in 2017, when the Charlie Sheen news was first starting to circulate. Marty Weiss has also called Corey Feldman's accusations false. He said this on social media.

"Corey Haim would never grandstand sex abuse for profit nor would he have thrown innocent names around due to personal vendettas. The fact that Feldman uses me to convince ppl that CH was a sex fiend is horrific and exposes both his jealousy of Haim & CF's friendship with me."

(My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys was first billed as a one-time streaming event, with tickets costing $20. Corey Feldman later added a second screening for Tuesday, March 10. There were technical issues plaguing the live stream last night, with the movie supposed to start at 8pm PST, sharp. But 45 minutes after 8, the movie was still not streaming. Viewers were faced with error messages or a black box. This warning came with the down stream.

"Please be patient. The hackers are trying to prevent the stream from airing. The program will begin momentarily. We appreciate your patience and support!"

Corey Feldman held court during the technical issues, stopping the movie that was playing inside the Director's Guild of America. He claimed that the alleged Wolf Pack, rumored to be led by Corey Haim's mom Judy, was behind the stream going down, and that they were attacking his platform. He decided to let the movie play out for the audience that was in attendance to prove that he did have a feature length documentary finished, and that this wasn't a hoax. The movie as it stands is very well made and intriguing. Without the hype behind it, it stands as a very good expose on child abuse in Hollywood.

Back when Charlie Sheen was first accused of abusing Corey Haim, he came out and said that it was 100% false. He had this to say in his defense.

"In my nearly 35 years as a celebrated entertainer, I have been nothing shy of a forthright, noble, and valiant courier of the truth. Consistently admitting and owning a laundry list of shortcomings, wrongdoings, and indiscretions this traveler hath traveled - however, every man has a breaking point. These radically groundless and unfounded allegations end now. I now take a passionate stand against those who wish to even entertain the sick and twisted lies against me. GAME OVER."

Sheen sued the National Inquire over the story back in 2017, but he would later pull the lawsuit and settle out of court. At this time, Charlie Sheen has not made any new comments about the movie, though some suspect he was behind the live stream going offline last night. A second live stream is still planned for 12pm PST today. As of this writing it hasn't happened yet. We'll have to wait and see if Corey Feldman's documentary goes offline a second time. While we were in attendance at the live screening and can vouch for all that went down, some of this report also comes from Entertainment Weekly. You can check out Corey Feldman's most recent tweets below.