Charlie's Angels is coming back in a big way later this year with an all-new team lead by actor and director Elizabeth Banks. Today, we have a look at what she's cooked up, with the first images featuring Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska & Naomi Scott going undercover.

There has been a lot made about the updates in store for this latest tweak on Charlie's Angels, but from the first images, it's quite clear that going undercover will still be a big part of the storyline, and it looks as fun and consistent as it's been in the past TV shows and movies.

In this new reboot of the popular franchise, Charles Townsend has become a gazillionaire, taking his organization worldwide (a conceit we'll also see played with in Sony's other big 2019 franchise reboot Men in Black International). Elizabeth Banks claims that her movie is not a remake or reboot, but instead a continuation of the narrative set forth in the original 1976 TV phenomenon

"If you were rich in 1976, you only got richer. Charles Townsend is richer than ever, so he's grown the business into a global spy agency."

While there will be a number of Townsend Angel agencies peppered throughout the world, this latest mission will focus on the core crew of Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska & Naomi Scott. Here their characters are revealed and described.

"Sabina Wilson (Kristen Stewart), the hard-partying, highly skilled wild card; Jane Kano (Ella Balinska), the ex-MI6 muscle of the group; and Elena Houghlin (Naomi Scott), the MIT-trained scientist who, Banks says, serves as the heart of the movie."

This trio will go globe trotting as they hit up such hot spots as Istanbul, Hamburg, and Berlin. The main narrative push will focus on the girls' teamwork. Elizabeth Banks goes onto say this about the themes that run throughout the plot.

"It was important to me to make a movie about women working together and supporting each other, and not make a movie about their romantic entanglements or their mother they don't call enough. When I'm at work, I don't talk about those things. I get on with my job. It felt important to do that for the Angels, to treat them with the respect their skill set demands."

Banks will be playing ringleader Bosley, but there are others, and they will be portrayed by Patrick Stewart and Djimon Hounsou. The name is more of a title, upgraded from the original series and first pair of movies. Bosley will be a rank in the organization. Like a lieutenant. Banks goes onto explain.

"All of the Angels have been played by different women and have had different names, but the Bosley character was always named Bosley no matter who played him. We thought, 'Well, that must mean it's more than a name.'"

In the photos released by Entertainment Weekly, we get to see Kristen Stewart's Sabina going to a Turkish Derby, where they are tracking one of their targets. The scene erupts in chaos, but the action won't be highly stylized as seen in McG's take on the franchise. The stunts are more grounded and less over-the-top. The girls won't be superheroes. The more recent Mission: Impossible movies were looked at as a template, and will focus on the group's core dynamics.

Also seen in the photos is Noah Centineo, who broke out big in Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before. He is seen with Ella Balinska as Jane, but Banks won't really tell whats actually going on in this moment pulled from the movie, but hints that Centineo isn't serving to save the girls from any danger.

"I don't want to give too much away about Noah. But he's a friend mostly to Naomi's character. I mean, women can do anything. That's not just my personal belief. That's the core belief of Charlie's Angels."

This take on Charlie's Angels is the first big screen adventure ever directed by a female. Banks calls it a really exciting time for female-driven projects, citing Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman as leaders of this charge.

"Audiences are really looking for those aspirational stories about real and relatable characters, and I think the women in my movie are definitely real and relatable, but most importantly, I think they're really fun."

While John Forsythe, who voiced the Angels' boss in both the '70s TV show and the 2000s movies, died in 2010, Banks says the new voice will emulate John Forsythe as best as they could manage. You can take a look at the girls as they go undercover in the images provided below.

