Looks like director Elizabeth Banks' reboot of Charlie's Angels starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska has been pushed back, if only slightly. Following DC and Warner Bros. decision to move Wonder Woman 1984 from November 2019 to summer 2020, this reboot was at one point planned to fly into your local multiplex on November 1, 2019. That was because the original Drew Barrymore movie hit theaters over the first weekend in November 19 years ago. So, you know, legacy and whatnot. But today we have word that the powers that be behind the scenes have now sent the film over to a November 15, 2019 release date.

The release date shuffle is said to have come to light due to producer James Cameron and director Tim Miller's upcoming direct sequel to Cameron's Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator: Dark Fate landing on November 1st as well. Not only that, but the studio gave the movie its new release date because they feel that this reboot sports plenty of global appeal and this new date also provides the film with a jump on Thanksgiving. Plus, director Matthew Vaughn's planned third entry in his hit Kingsman: The Secret Service series recently moved away from the November 15 spot.

Other benefits to the move include the fact that Kristen Stewart had four of her Twilight movies dominate the box-office on the same weekend, and Banks had her Hunger Games movies launch then as well to great success. Now Banks' Charlie's Angels will get the hell out of the way of Terminator: Dark Fate starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, and instead face only direct competition from a handful of (relatively) smaller films. These include James Mangold's Ford vs. Ferrari starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon, Bill Condon's The Good Liar starring Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen, Paul Feig's Last Christmas starring Emilia Clarke and Emma Thompson, and some currently untitled horror movie from Orion Pictures.

Related: New Charlie's Angels Movie Gets Patrick Stewart as Bosley

This is of course not the first time Charlie's Angels has been adapted for the big screen. McG helmed a version in 2000 starring Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu, and Bill Murray as Bosley. That version was enough of a hit that Columbia gave the series a sequel Charlie's Angel's: Full Throttle in 2003.

Along with Stewart, Scott, and Balinska, this new film will star Luis Gerardo Méndez as The Saint, and Jonathan Tucker, Sam Claflin, Noah Centineo, Chris Pang and Nat Faxon in undisclosed roles. On top of that, the cast includes - get this - Elizabeth Banks, Patrick Stewart, and Djimon Hounsou - all playing the character of Bosley. Interesting. Banks directs this new version of Charlie's Angels from a screenplay she co-wrote along with Jay Basu, Craig Mazin, and Semi Chellas based on the original series created by Ivan Goff and Ben Roberts. On top of co-writing and directing this flick, Banks also produces along with Max Handelman, Doug Belgrad, and Elizabeth Cantillon. Bill Pope will be serving as the film's cinematographer with Mary Jo Markey editing. Columbia Pictures, 2.0 Entertainment, and Brownstone Productions are behind the film which Sony Pictures will distribute into a theater near you on November 15, 2019. This update comes to us via Deadline.