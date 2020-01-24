Charlie's Angels didn't exactly set the box office on fire when it was released in the fourth quarter of 2019. But just because it didn't make a ton of money while in theaters doesn't mean action fans shouldn't give it a second chance as it heads to home video just in time for spring break.

Charlie's Angels serves as the second directorial feature for superstar actress Elizabeth Banks, who even appears in the movie as one of many Bosleys. She is joined by an ensemble cast of young actresses that are sure to get your blood racing and your heart thumping as they take on one of the most dangerous missions ever dolled out to any of Charlie's beautiful trios as seen throughout the years on both the big and small screen.

The intrepid Angels of the Townsend Agency enter a new era with stars Kristen Stewart (The Twilight Saga), Naomi Scott (Aladdin), newcomer Ella Balinska and Elizabeth Banks (Pitch Perfect) spreading their wings in Charlie's Angels, debuting on Digital February 18 and coming to 4K Ultra HD™️, Blu-ray™️, and DVD March 10 from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

Joining the Angels on their secret, world-saving mission are Djimon Hounsou (Blood Diamond), Sam Claflin (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire), Noah Centineo (To All The Boys I've Loved Before), and Patrick Stewart (Logan).

Director Elizabeth Banks takes the helm as the next generation of fearless Charlie's Angels take flight. In Banks' bold vision, Kristen Stewart (Sabina), Naomi Scott (Elena), and Ella Balinska (Jane) are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose investigative agency has expanded internationally.

The new Angels are among the world's smartest, bravest, and most highly trained women all over the globe. Under the guidance of Bosley (Elizabeth Banks), the Angels have to protect a revolutionary technology from becoming weaponized. They will have to rely on each other as their assignment becomes increasingly treacherous and even those closest to them can no longer be trusted.

The Charlie's Angels bonus materials include a hilarious gag reel, five deleted scenes, and four making-of featurettes with never-before-seen cast and crew interviews. Dive deep into the stunning costume design, high-octane stunt sequences, and learn how the stars bonded on set to form their own Angels' sisterhood!

Charlie's Angels has a runtime of approximately 118 minutes and is rated PG-13 for action/violence, language and some suggestive material. The IMAX® Enhanced 4K Ultra HD™️ edition features digitally remastered content presented with High Dynamic Range and DTS:X® audio for a more immersive at-home entertainment experience.

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has partnered with Travelzoo, the leading global provider of insider travel deals and one-of-a-kind experiences, to create the Squad Goals Getaway. In the spirit of celebrating friendship, the lucky winner of this sweepstakes and two of their closest friends will win a weekend in Sonoma, complete with brunch and a spa. Travelzoo has also curated Charlie's Angels-themed getaways, featuring travel destinations that the Angels visit in the movie.

CHARLIE'S ANGELS BONUS MATERIALS

• Gag Reel - Check out these fun and never-seen-before bloopers saved from the cutting room floor!

• 5 Deleted Scenes

• 4 Behind-the-scenes Featurettes

• "Stronger Together: The Sisterhood of the Angels" - Watch how the Angels trio of Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott & Ella Balinska prepared for their iconic roles and formed a genuine sisterhood on set.

• "Elizabeth Banks: As BOSSley" - We'll take a look at why the Charlie's Angels Director, Actress, Writer and Producer Elizabeth Banks is the perfect person to reintroduce audiences to this beloved, fun and action-packed franchise.

• "Warriors on Set: Angels in Action" - The cast & crew take a look at some of the biggest action scenes from the film, including a peek behind-the-scenes of the stunt rehearsals with the cast.

• "Tailored for Danger: Styling the Angels" - Learn all about the glamourous costumes, hair and make-up used to create the glitzy world of Charlie's Angels !

! • "Don't Call Me Angel" Music Video featuring Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus & Lana Del Rey