Djimon Hounsou has officially joined the cast of the Charlie's Angels reboot as the third Bosley. Production on the Elizabeth Banks-directed project began earlier this month, and is set for a 2019 release date. Banks has been attached to the project since 2015 and it has gone through several changes since then. One of the bigger changes is that we're going to see three Bosleys this time around, with Banks starring as one, while Hounsou and Patrick Stewart star as the other two.

It's not yet clear why the upcoming Charlie's Angels reboot will have three Bosleys, but that will probably be revealed in the near future. Bill Murray played the part in the first Charlie's Angels movie that hit theaters in 2000. Now, Djimon Hounsou, Patrick Stewart, and Elizabeth Banks will be sharing that duty, which will undoubtedly set the film apart from the previous movies. In addition to directing and starring in the project, Banks co-wrote the script with Jay Basu, which is based on earlier drafts by Craig Mazin and Semi Chellas.

The Charlie's Angels reboot also stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska as the titular characters. The movie focuses on a new generation of Angels, who work for the mysterious Charlie and the newly expanded Townsend Agency. Stewart recently talked about the project and notes that it's "grounded" and "well-intentioned." The young actress also says that the reboot will be warm and funny like the previous movies, but that it will lack the "kitsch element." Star of the 2000 and 2003 Charlie's Angels movies, Lucy Liu, says that the new film is exciting and thinks that it will be powerful for women to see in this current political climate.

Djimon Hounsou has previously been seen in movies like Blood Diamond and Furious 7. Hounsou has also starred in Guardians of the Galaxy as Korath the Pursuer, and will reprise his role in next year's Captain Marvel. However, the Marvel Cinematic Universe isn't the only superhero studio that the actor works with. He also works with Warner Bros. and DC Films and is set to play the Wizard in Shazam!, which premieres next spring, as well as the Fisherman King in Aquaman, coming at the end of this year.

The Charlie's Angels reboot will open in theaters on September 27th, 2019. Now that filming has officially started, we should see some first-look images of Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska in character, as well as some shots of our three new Bosleys. The expansion of the Townsend Agency has also led to speculation that we may see some more Angels than just the three that were announced, which could explain why we're getting three Bosleys this time around. However, that has yet to be confirmed, so we'll just have to wait and see. The news of Djimon Hounsou joining the cast of the new Charlie's Angels movie was first reported by Variety.