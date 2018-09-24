The Charlie's Angels reboot has officially started filming. Sony has been putting together a new big screen take on the classic female-led action series for a while now and all of the pieces have finally been moved into place. Elizabeth Banks, who previously helmed Pitch Perfect 2, announced that production has gotten underway. Here's what Banks had to say in a Twitter post, which included a photo of the clapboard.

"Continuing the legacy of telling the story of three incredible women working together. #womeninfilm #CharliesAngels #DayOne #2019 #femalefilmmaker."

The clapper revels that Bill Pope has been tapped as the movie's director of photography, which is a credit to the project. Pope has previously worked as a cinematographer on movies like The Matrix, Spider-Man 2 and Disney's live-action The Jungle Book. Not a bad guy to have working on your movie. The three women Elizabeth Banks refers to are former Twilight Star Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, who will be featured as Jasmine in next year's live-action Aladdin and also starred in last year's Power Rangers, and British newcomer Ella Balinska. They're the ones who have been tasked with taking up the mantle as the new Charlie's Angels.

Elizabeth Banks will be very busy. Not only is she directing and producing Charlie's Angels, but she's also set to star as the new Bosley, the role originated by David Doyle on the 1970s TV series. Patrick Stewart, in an interesting twist, will also play another version of Bosley in the movie. Yes, two Bosleys and three Angels. Beyond that, no further casting announcements have been made at the present time, but with production underway, we could be hearing word in regards to some of the supporting cast members in the near future.

Doug Miro and Carlo Bernard, the team behind Netflix's drug cartel drama Narcos, are credited on the screenplay, as well as Jay Basu, who penned the upcoming The Girl in the Spider's Web. Charlie's Angels started life as a TV series, which debuted in 1976 and starred Kate Jackson, Farrah Fawcett and Jaclyn Smith. McG directed two previous live-action movies, 2000's Charlie's Angels and the sequel Full Throttle in 2003. Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu starred as the Angels in those movies.

There was also an attempt to bring the TV series back in 2011, but it failed in pretty epic fashion, not even lasting for an entire season before being canceled by ABC. The pair of movies did reasonably well at the box office, grossing a combined $523 million worldwide. Though, the general consensus is that Full Throttle took a major dip in the quality department. Can Elizabeth Banks breath new life into the franchise for moviegoers of this decade? We'll find out when Sony Pictures releases Charlie's Angels in theaters on September 27, 2019. Be sure to check out Elizabeth Banks' Twitter post from the set for yourself below.