Naomi Scott is reportedly signing on to the Charlie's Angels reboot, which is set to begin production this September in Berlin. Scott is best known for playing the pink Power Ranger in last year's big screen adaptation of the Saban franchise. However, she will be seen in Disney's live-action Aladdin movie next, which will considerably boost her profile along with her role in the Charlie's Angels reboot. Pitch Perfect 2 director Elizabeth Banks is helming the reboot, which is set for release in the summer of 2019.

That Hashtag Show reports that Naomi Scott is set to star in the Charlie's Angels reboot alongside Kristen Stewart and Lupita Nyong'o. The reports also states that Nyong'o is still in talks at this point and has not yet officially signed on. As previously noted, production is expected to begin in September, after getting pushed back from April, and it will go through January 2019 with an eye on a June 7th, 2019 release date. Director Elizabeth Banks is also starring in the film as Bos.

Another key casting will be the voice of Charlie for the reboot. John Forsythe was the voice in the original Charlie's Angels TV series from 1976 to 1981 and then reprised his role for the early 2000s film adaptations, which starred Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Liu. Forsythe passed away in 2010 at the age of 92, so a replacement will be needed for the Charlie's Angels reboot. The rest of the cast has yet to be announced as well, so news will more than likely drop before the end of this summer to see who will fill out the rest of the roles.

The early 2000s version of the Charlie's Angels franchise boosted the popularity considerably, though both movies were not huge box office sensations. The first installment earned over $264 million worldwide off of an initial budget of $93 million and made it the 12th highest grossing movie of 2000. A sequel was released in 2003 and had a higher budget than the first, making the worldwide hall of $259 million not as successful as the studio had previously hoped for. There were talks about a third installment for years, but nothing ever came into fruition.

Elizabeth Banks revealed that Sony asked her to make the Charlie's Angel reboot last year. The actress/director is excited to try and "do right" by the franchise as well as women. She wants the reboot to say something and for it to mean a lot to viewers when they see it, which will be a stark contrast to the tongue-in-cheek versions from the early 2000s. So far, the cast seems to be coming together and production is set to begin very soon, so pictures from the set as well as our first look at Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Lupita Nyong'o should be coming shortly. You can check out the original report over at That Hashtag Show.