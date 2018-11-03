The first official image from the Charlie's Angels reboot features the different offices of the Townsend Agency. Production on the reboot began at the end of September, and we've seen a few pictures from the set find their way online. Most recently, we were treated to images of Kristen Stewart launching into action with a handgun and running around the streets of Germany. In addition to Stewart, the new Angels are Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska with Elizabeth Banks behind the camera and also playing one of the new Bosleys.

The first look image from the Charlie's Angels reboot features a woman holding two cards. She is out of focus, putting the attention on the information presented on the cards. The info is for the Townsend Agency, which will be greatly expanded for the reboot. There are locations in the Los Angeles, Beijing, Berlin, London, Mumbai, Nairobi, and Sao Paulo area. The card features a phone number (1-(857)-242-7543) that fans can call to get a message from Elizabeth Banks as well.

The Charlie's Angels reboot is taking the Townsend Agency and bringing it worldwide with at least three different Bosleys, which is a big change from the original story. Djimon Hounsou and Patrick Stewart are joining Elizabeth Banks in playing the other Bosleys in the new film. In addition to the extra Bosleys and the worldwide locations, there are also different sets of Angels this time around, which could leave the future wide open for sequels with new actresses involved in the franchise. It has yet to be confirmed, but it is believed that Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska will be based out of the Los Angeles location.

Since we know that there are going to be multiple locations of the Townsend Agency, we could possibly see the latest Charlie's Angels trio interact with other groups from the different areas. It's also important to note that we might not see all of the locations on the new Agency card just because they're printed on there. However, the reboot has been filming in Germany over the last few weeks. We're still a little less than a year from seeing the movie, so a lot of the specific details are being kept under wraps.

The Charlie's Angels reboot hits theaters on November 1st, 2019. So far, the reactions have been positive, but it will be interesting to see how the new film is accepted upon its release. We haven't seen the Angels on the big screen since 2003's Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, which starred Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu. That version of the Angels only made two movies, but they were embraced by fans. Regardless, Elizabeth Banks is excited to show the world her spin on the iconic characters. You can check out the first look image from the Charlie's Angels reboot below, thanks to the Sony Pictures Twitter account.