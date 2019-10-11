The Charlie's Angels reboot has changed it's tone slightly in a new full-length trailer for Elizabeth Bank's action-packed adventure. This latest sneak peek brings back all the fun and excitement associated with the franchise, and cuts back on some of the heavier themes some fans have been complaining about. This new sneak peek offers a supercharged spy romp that fits right in with the old TV show and McG's 2000 big screen reboot.

As Patrick Stewart boldly states, you are in the presence of Angels. Though subliminally, the music track kicks in, with a chorus that hums, 'Don't call me angel.' Which is a bit contradictory. Sworn to secrecy, bound by sisterhood, the new Charlie's Angels trailer arrives just as tickets go on sale today. Act fast, and you could be the first to watch this latest mission for the Townsend Agency, in theaters November 15th!

Director Elizabeth Banks takes the helm as the next generation of fearless Charlie's Angels take flight. In Banks' bold vision, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose security and investigative agency has expanded internationally. With the world's smartest, bravest, and most highly trained women all over the globe, there are now teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs everywhere.

The screenplay is by Elizabeth Banks from a story by Evan Spiliotopoulos and David Auburn.The cast also includes breakout star Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I've Loved Before), Jonathan Tucker (Westworld), Sam Claflin (Adrift) as well as Patrick Stewart, Djimon Hounsou, and Elizabeth Banks who are all playing the role of "Bosley" in the project.

The film is produced by Banks and Max Handelman via their Brownstone production company along with Elizabeth Cantillon and Doug Belgrad who is co-financing through his 2.0 Entertainment banner. Andrea Giannetti oversees the film for Sony.

Charlie's Angels is one of Hollywood's most enduring franchises. The whole enterprise began way back in the 70s, as an ABC TV show that aired from 1976 to 1981, with Farrah Fawcett becoming a breakout star of the era, and the series going onto become a true household phenomenon. Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd also appeared in the show.

There was also a TV reboot, but most modern day fans will be nostalgic for the two big screen movies that were concocted by director McG in his own personal hyper-stylized way. Those two movies united the now iconic trio of Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu, with Bill Murray and Bernie Mac paving the way for multiple Bosleys.

Will the new Charlie's Angels live up to the legacy? We'll all find out on November 15. Along with the trailer delivered by Sony Pictures, we also get a brand new poster that brings Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska together under the new Townsend Agency logo.