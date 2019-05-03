Charlize Theron admits that watching 2006's Borat landed her in the hospital for five days from laughing too hard and triggering a pre-existing injury. Sacha Baron Cohen's comedy classic has been making people laugh (or angry) for over a decade now, but putting Charlize Theron in the hospital is probably the greatest hype sticker never made. The actress is currently out promoting the romantic comedy Long Shot, which she stars in with comedian Seth Rogen, who was an uncredited writer on Borat and has worked with Cohen many times over the years.

Charlize Theron recently stopped by to talk with Seth Myers about Long Shot, which is where she revealed her Borat story. The talk show host asked about her uncanny ability to get hurt on movie sets over the years and she listed a few times she has found herself in the emergency room from weird accidents. However, that was nothing when compared to watching a movie in a theater. Myers asked if she had thrown her neck out while watching a movie. She had this to say.

"Not this movie. This was when Borat came out. I went to go see Borat. I had a pre-existing injury in my neck - I had a herniated disc in my neck. A few of us went to go see Borat, and halfway through that movie, I laughed so hard that my neck locked up. And like an ambulance had to take me to the hospital. And I was in the hospital for five days."

As Charlize Theron tells the story, one can tell she is still in disbelief over the way it all went down. To add insult to injury, the actress says, "I didn't finish the movie. I've never fully finished the movie." Seth Rogen should hook Theron up with a copy of Borat so she can finally finish the movie after 13 years. Just make sure she doesn't have any other pre-existing medical conditions before the screening.

Seth Rogen started working with Sacha Baron Cohen on his Da Ali G Show as a writer. In an interview with Howard Stern in 2011, Rogen revealed he and his partner Evan Goldberg helped to write one of the most infamous sketches ever used on the show involving the Bruno character and some college students on spring break. Rogen later went on to write little bits for the Borat movie, along with Patton Oswalt, as they tried to figure out how people would react to Cohen's stunts, which weren't scripted.

Sacha Baron Cohen has since retired his Borat character, along with Ali G and Bruno because they are so recognizable. The comedian came out of hibernation with a new set of characters for last year's Who is America series, which saw Cohen taking on American politics and culture in the same way he did Da Ali G Show. There's no word if Charlize Theron has watched the show and hurt herself at this time. You can watch the actress share her Borat story below, thanks to the Late Night with Seth Myers YouTube channel.