WWE has recently seen a surge of female wrestlers steal the spotlight with their performance in the ring, from Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks to Paige and Charlotte. In a recent interview with Charlize Theron, wrestler Kofi Kingston mentioned he would love to see the star of The Old Guard square off against some of the WWE's female warriors. And Theron was all for the idea.

"When and where? I know we're in a crisis situation right now, so it's not anytime soon, but that sounds awesome. I will get my ass kicked, and that will be really entertaining for everybody to watch because I am a mere actor, but it would be so much fun."

The world of Hollywood and WWE have overlapped plenty of times in the past. Apart from wrestling superstars like The Rock and Bautista moving on to full-time acting after decades spent in the ring, many movie promotions have seen actors wading into the ring for mock battles and scripted feuds to drum up audience interest.

For instance, for X-Men: Days of Future Past back in 2014, Hugh Jackman took to the WWE arena to promote the film. When the proceedings were interrupted by Damien Sandow dressed up as Magneto, Jackman had no choice but to deliver a beatdown on Sandow. Similarly, Arrow star Stephen Amell has made several appearances on WWE over the years, and the wrestling skills he displayed won the admiration of the other wrestlers and the audience alike.

While Charlize Theron may not have the practical training of WWE wrestlers, she has proved her mettle in action movie roles time and time again, from Mad Max: Fury Road to Atomic Blonde. The actress can currently be seen in the role of Andy, a centuries-old warrior who leads a crew of immortal assassins in The Old Guard. Playing the part of Andy involved intense physical preparations, and Theron states her background in dance helped her acclimatize to the movie's action sequences.

"I have zero martial arts background. I do have a background in ballet, I was a ballerina for the first part of my life, that was my first career. Strangely, I was a physical storyteller before I was a verbal one."

"There is an element of being able to play in the genre that reminds me a lot of my first career as a dancer and transforming and being emotional and telling an emotional story but never using your voice, just using your body. That, to me, is very similar, the discipline of ballet reminds me of the discipline of martial arts."

The Old Guard has been met with positive acclaim upon its release, and Theron has come in for particular praise from fans. The director of the film has stated there are two planned follow-up movies in the works if the first film proves its popularity with audiences. There is also an Atomic Blonde sequel being planned, so fans have plenty to look forward to from Theron in the action genre, whether or not the WWE appearance ends up working out.