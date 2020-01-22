It's been a long time since we've seen a Cheech & Chong movie, but that could change, assuming things pan out for Tommy Chong, as we've learned the writer and comedian is currently writing a Cheech and Chong Horror Movie. That said, Chong doubts that the project will ever get off the ground. Though, stranger things have happened and, in an age when networks, streaming services and studios are desperately searching for branded IP, this feels possible.

I recently had the chance to speak with Tommy Chong on behalf of his new movie Color Out of Space. During the conversation, he revealed that he's actually not a big fan of horror, then revealed, somewhat ironically, that he's got this project kicking around saying, "I've been trying to write a Cheech and Chong horror movie." I then pressed to know a bit more about the movie, and here's what he had to say about it.

"Every comedy team before they broke up, they always had a horror movie. Abbott and Costello Halloween. Abbott and Costello meet the monster. Bing Crosby and Bob Hope, they had one. Everybody has a horror movie. So I always wanted to do a horror movie. In fact, we did a reunion tour movie and I wanted to make that a horror movie but I didn't have the clout that I once had with Cheech, so I couldn't talk him into it. It's a nice genre to play with, you can have a lot of fun with it. Like Get Out, I like that approach to it."

Indeed, there are classics such as Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein that could set a precedent for just such a thing. Unfortunately, Tommy Chong did not divulge any specific details in our chat about what the movie might look like. Tommy Chong's appearance in Color Out of Space isn't too far removed from the Chong persona we've seen on the big screen before. He did, however, express doubt about his movie becoming a reality when I asked if this might get made.

"Oh, I doubt it will get made. Right now my agent and I are working on a lot of things. But mainly, I'm working on staying warm, staying comfortable and high."

Cheech & Chong, comprised of Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong, rose to fame in the 70s as a comedic duo. They released several popular comedy albums and eventually started making movies. 1978's Up In Smoke is the most well known example, but they also starred in Nice Dreams, Still Smokin and Cheech & Chong's Animated Movie in 2013. They have more recently started selling glassware for marijuana enthusiasts under the officially licensed title of Cheech and Chong Glass.

While Tommy Chong has his doubts, this feels like something that could materialize if fans demand it. If a company like Netflix, for example, sees value in it, there's no reason it couldn't get made. So, who knows? If word gets out and people make enough noise on social media, maybe this Cheech & Chong horror movie will become a reality. In the meantime, you can see Tommy Chong in Color Out of Space, which hits theaters this weekend from RLJE Films.