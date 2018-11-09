Could a new Cheech and Chong movie finally be on the way? While nothing has been announced formally, it may finally be time to get the iconic stoner duo back on the big screen, or perhaps to a major streaming service near you. There has been some talk of a possible new movie from the duo for years, but nothing has materialized. However, some recent business activity may point to a movie being a possibility now.

It was recently announced that a company by the name of Profile Solutions Inc. has acquired distribution rights for the Cheech and Chong men's grooming product line. The products are hemp-based, which is very on brand for them, and the line consists of a 3-in-1 body wash (which can also be used in a beard), and two different beard oils, one for growing and one for smoothing. Profile Solutions Inc. will sell these products at brick and mortar locations in the United States and Israel, as well as online. Company CEO Dan Oran had this to say in a statement.

"We are very pleased and excited to distribute Cheech & Chong Men's grooming products with Hemp to our client base and beyond. As a producer & distributor of Hemp based products, there is no better affiliation than the Cheech & Chong Brand. The brand is synonymous with Cannabis. Cheech & Chong are pioneers and trendsetters in the Cannabis industry setting the stage for the Cannabis revolution"

That seems pretty cut and dry. Though, there is one small mention in the press release about the deal stating that Profile Solutions Inc. has also "acquired other distribution rights." Beyond that, there was no specification as to what these distribution rights are for. Perhaps this is reaching a bit, but are they trying to partner up with the duo for a new movie? Another animated movie? Or perhaps a new TV show? Maybe even just a low-budget endeavor to help promote the grooming products?

Even if not, the new money in their pockets could help convince Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong to finally do Up In Smoke 2, or whatever it is they wind up calling it. For whatever it may be worth, IMDB does currently have an "Untitled Cheech and Chong Project" listed. Beyond that, there are no further details available.

Up in Smoke was released in 1978 and was the highest-grossing comedy of that year, ultimately going on to achieve cult status. Since then, the two have appeared in a series of movies, mostly throughout the 70s and 80s. Their most recent effort was an animated movie in 2013. Given a recent boost in reboots/revivals, and not to mention a relative mainstream acceptance of marijuana, given that Canada recently legalized it, with more and more states in the U.S. jumping on that train in recent years, why not do a new Cheech and Chong movie now? For the time being, all we can really do is hope, but perhaps keeping an eye on the IMDB page might not be a bad idea for those wishful thinkers out there.