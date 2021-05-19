A Cher biopic is in the works at Universal Pictures. On the eve of her 75th birthday, the famous singer known as the "Goddess of Pop" shared the news on Twitter that a new biopic about her life and career was officially happening. No title has yet been given, nor is there a director or an actress attached to play the "Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves" singer, but the project does have its producers as well as an Oscar-winning screenwriter on board.

"Ok Universal is Doing Biopic With My Friends," Cher said in the tweet. "JUDY CRAYMER, GARY GOETZMAN PRODUCING. THEY produced both Mamma Mias, & MY DEAR DEAR Friend 4 YRS, & OSCAR WINNER..ERIC ROTH IS GOING 2 WRITE IT. Forrest Gump, A Star Is Born, Suspect TO NAME A FEW OF IS FILMS."

When a Cher fan asked why it took 50 years for the biopic to get made, the singer responded: "I Had More life to Live."

Clearly very excited, Cher explains that Oscar-winning screenwriter Eric Roth is penning the script to her untitled biopic. The prolific writer won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for Forrest Gump and was up for the same award four other times for The Insider, Munich, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and A Star Is Born. Mamma Mia! producers Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman are also producing the biopic after meeting Cher through her work on the sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Craymer has since confirmed the news, by offering the following statement: "Gary and I are thrilled to be working with Cher again and this time bringing her empowering and true life odyssey to the big screen. One cannot help but be drawn to and inspired by Cher's larger than life talent, fortitude, unique wit, warmth and vision. Her unparalleled success in music, film, and TV have inspired generations. We could not be happier to tell her story to cinema audiences."

It's not a surprise to see Cher getting her own movie, as she's one of many musicians to have a biopic coming out. We've seen several successful biopics coming out about musicians in recent years, including hit movies about Freddy Mercury and Elton John and a Netflix series about Selena Quantanilla. The official trailer for this summer's Respect, starring Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin, has also just been released. Biopics on other music icons like Buddy Holly, Joey Ramone, and Elvis Presley are also happening.

Famous worldwide for her music, Cher is also known for her acting talents on the big and small screens. She was nominated for an Oscar twice for her roles in Silkwood and Moonstruck, taking the win for the latter. Just recently, she also played herself in the animated series Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? after previously meeting Scooby and the gang decades many earlier in The New Scooby-Doo Movies.

There's no word yet on when production will begin on Cher's untitled biopic. Until the official casting announcements are made, we can expect plenty of speculation from fans over who might be the best person to play Cher, as well as her late ex-husband Sonny Bono. Given the talent involved, it's going to be a movie to watch out for, especially for big fans of the singer. This news comes to us from Deadline.