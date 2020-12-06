After a wildly successful partnership with Tom Holland in the MCU, filmmaking brothers Joe and Anthony Russo have teamed up with the actor once again to adapt the novel Cherry by Nico Walker as an AppleTV+ movie. During an interview with Collider, Anthony Russo highlighted the importance of the film's central relationship between Holland's main character and his girlfriend Emily, played by Ciara Bravo.

"At the heart of the movie is this relationship between two people. Even though the film is about coming-of-age and it's a love story and it's a war film and it's a bank robbery film and it's a drug addiction film, it's a big mélange of a lot of complicated life experiences. But the heart of it is the love story. The heart of it is the relationship between the characters played by Tom and Ciara. That was what we hung the entire emotional arc of the film on. For as complicated as things get, for as desperate as things get, the one thing that remains in the film and that remains for the characters is the connection that they have with one another. And how they can rely upon that to move forward despite very daunting circumstances."

Cherry tells the story of an army medic named Cherry, played by Tom Holland, who suffers from PTSD. Grappling with his mental issues leads Cherry down a dark path that results in opioid addiction, and becoming a criminal. Naturally, such drastic changes in a person's life take place over a long period of time, and Cherry will explore a decade and a half of the lead character's life, separated into distinct chapters.

"The film is about [Holland's] life cycle. It's about a 15-year life cycle. And it's broken into chapters where each chapter is shot almost as if it was a different film, but they're all connected in a way. But there's a gonzo element to it... there's magical realism in one chapter and then absurdism and then brutal realism and then horror and then dark humor, so it really covers a wide scope of experience both for the character and for the audience. Each chapter we made very distinct cinematic choices from costume to performance to lenses to the style of camerawork to the way the camera moves to music. It's hopefully not a jarring shift for the audience, but it does move and take you places that you're not expecting from chapter to chapter. And when you put it all together as a whole, hopefully you get a surprising and unique moviegoing experience."

It will be interesting to see the young and boyish Holland play such a complex character, while the Russo brothers have proven their talent at crafting stories that hold a mainstream appeal while following their own distinctive style. Directed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, Cherry stars Tom Holland, Ciara Bravo, Jack Reynor, Forrest Goodluck, and Bill Skarsgård. The film is slated to arrive on Apple TV+ in 2021. This news arrives courtesy of Collider.