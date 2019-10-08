Tom Holland has revealed his new haircut as his latest movie Cherry has kicked off filming. Holland, who plays Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and starred in both Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home this year, is teaming back up with directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo for this one. But the project required Holland to shave off his hair, and social media users of the internet have some thoughts on the matter.

A video recently started making the rounds on social media, featuring Tom Holland recording a video for a fan. The young star was being his usual, friendly self but the collective internet could only focus on the fact that Tom Holland had shaved off his full head of hair. Comparisons were made between Holland and rapper Eminem, as well as the children's show character Caillou, amongst others. Generally, many people just seemed to be upset that the actor's luscious locks were gone, at least for the time being.

But being an actor requires certain sacrifices. In this case, Tom Holland had to look the part for Cherry. As for what Cherry is all about? It's based on a novel by Nico Walker, who is a former Army medic. After returning from active deployment in Iraq, Walker suffered from severe undiagnosed PTSD. He then fell victim to a crippling opioid addiction and began robbing banks, which ultimately led to him getting arrested in 2011. Walker is currently in prison and is scheduled to be released in 2020. The script was written by Jessica Goldberg (The Path) and Angela Otstot (The Shield).

The book is a work of fiction, despite being inspired by Nico Walker's life. This marks the first directorial project for the Russo Brothers in their life beyond the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Russos directed Captain America: The Winter Solider, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame in succession. Those all proved to be rather successful, which put them on Hollywood's A-list, in terms of filmmakers. It also means they've worked with Tom Holland quite a bit in recent years. That's a relationship that's set to continue outside the confines of comic book adaptations.

Ciara Bravo (Wayne), Bill Skarsgard (IT Chapter two), Jack Reynor (Midsommar), Forrest Goodluck (The Revenant), Jeff Wahlberg (Dora and the Lost City of Gold), Michael Gandolfini (The Deuce) and Kyle Harvey (The After Party) round out the ensemble. Joe and Anthony Russo shared a set photo on Twitter to commemorate the beginning of filming, which you can check out below from the Russo Brothers' Twitter account. We've also included various social media reactions to Tom Holland's shaved head. Cherry does not yet have a release date set, but we'll be sure to keep you posted as further information on the project is made available.

TOM HOLLAND IS HAIRLESS NOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/BqSZtqci2f — ً (@mcuharrier) October 7, 2019

me with tom holland when he has his natural hair vs when he goes bald for cherry pic.twitter.com/qFdgrqHf0o — 𝐚𝐨𝐢𝐟𝐞 (@SPlDEYSDAYA) October 7, 2019

this is what tom holland thinks he looks like pic.twitter.com/tq8KyVn7yx — red (@pattinsonbats) October 8, 2019

Guys I swear Tom Holland looks like Eminem now pic.twitter.com/sd7dThghld — sarah (@sarahr5_) October 8, 2019

if you unstan tom holland over his bald head ur weak and won’t survive the winter pic.twitter.com/V2Bz0d7tQq — ً (@mcuharrier) October 8, 2019

Rest in peace to Tom Holland's beautiful hair. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/6tEKgM98eh — Alia Link | #1 Pikachu Stan (@AliaLink101) October 8, 2019

tom holland shaved his head and now he looks like caillou pic.twitter.com/Hl62UJ0JIB — madison (@madisonripIey) October 8, 2019

I WAKE UP FROM A NAP TO FIND OUT THAT TOM HOLLAND IS BALD NOW??? pic.twitter.com/hLgXWPxKFE — ariana (fan acc) (@capsheroes) October 8, 2019

WE ARE GATHERED HERE TODAY IN MEMORY OF TOM HOLLAND’S PRINCE CHARMING HAIR. GONE BUT NEVER FORGOTTEN REST IN PEACE 😭 pic.twitter.com/ITQEmbRmI7 — hali | crier’s war spoilers (@dreamjosten) October 8, 2019