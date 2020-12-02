Cherry will open in theaters early next year before streaming on Apple TV+. The movie will premiere in select theaters on February 26th, 2021 and then globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 12th, 2021. The Russo Brothers reunited with Tom Holland for the drama, and they were really impressed with what the young actor brought to the table this time around. This is definitely not a Peter Parker role.

Cherry follows the wild journey of a disenfranchised young man from Ohio who meets the love of his life, only to risk losing her through a series of bad decisions and challenging life circumstances. Inspired by the best-selling novel of the same name, Cherry features Tom Holland in the title role as an unhinged character who drifts from dropping out of college to serving in Iraq as an Army medic and is only anchored by his one true love, Emily (Ciara Bravo).

When Cherry returns home a war hero, he battles the demons of undiagnosed PTSD and spirals into drug addiction, surrounding himself with a menagerie of depraved misfits. Draining his finances, Cherry turns to bank robbing to fund his addiction, shattering his relationship with Emily along the way. Brought to the screen in bold, gritty fashion by visionary directors Anthony and Joe Russo, Cherry is a darkly humorous, unflinching coming-of-age story of a man on a universal quest for purpose and human connection.

Anthony Russo believes that Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are going to see a whole new side of Tom Holland in Cherry. "Tom is a nice person. He is, but he doesn't let himself get trapped by that. He's a seeker, he's an artist, he's always looking, running after complicated things in life," Anthony said. "He's a young actor, right? We haven't seen him do that much up to this point. This is definitely something he's had within him the whole time. We just haven't been able to see it yet." Even from the first images from the movie, we can see that Holland went deep into the rabbit hole to properly portray Cherry on the big screen.

Anthony Russo went on to give Tom Holland more praise for his performance in Cherry."Joe and I were surprised ourselves to see how thoroughly committed he was to every facet of that character," he said. "The darkest, most difficult sides of that character, he really embraced them and ran at them and tried to give them life within himself in a way that not a lot of people could pull off." In addition to Tom Holland and Ciara Bravo, Cherry also stars Jack Reynor, Michael Rispoli, Jeff Wahlberg, Forrest Goodluck, and Michael Gandolfini. If you don't already have the streaming service, you can head over to the official Apple website and start with a free Apple TV+ trial ahead of the March 12th release date.