You can take the actor out of the MCU, but you can't take the MCU out of the actor, especially if that actor happens to be Robert Downey Jr. The actor recently hosted an Instagram Q&A session with the creators of the upcoming movie Cherry, Downey's fellow MCU alums the Russo Brothers and Tom Holland, along with Ciara Bravo. In between the question and answers, Downey showered special praise on the movie and commended it for its "repeat watching" value.

"Honestly, I just gotta say, this is one of those movies -Tom, fellas, ladies - that you're gonna wind up, when it comes on in five years, wherever it is in the movie, you're gonna wanna watch it. It's the highest compliment I can pay to a piece of cinema is it bears rewatching. It's one of those things that really is a mediation and the fact that all of you infused it with something that has such meaning in this crisis within the crisis within the crisis and again, god bless our troops, and what they go through."

Based on the novel of the same name by Nico Walker, Cherry sees Tom Holland in the role of the titular character, who joins the army, and his experiences lead him to suffer from PTSD. In a bid to contain his mental struggles, Cherry develops an addiction to opioids, which leads him down a dark path towards a life of crime to pay for his addiction.

Needless to say, the role is a sharp departure from the sunny, naive role of Peter Parker aka Spider-Man that Holland is best known for opposite Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark in the last phase of the MCU. The first trailer for the movie was released recently, and it shows a young and wide-eyed Cherry joining the army to find purpose in his life. Joe Russo, who produced and directed the movie along with his brother Anthony, had previously explained how the structure of the film was split into different styles with different tones to encompass a 15-year life cycle.

"The film is about [Holland's] life cycle. It's about a 15-year life cycle. And it's broken into chapters where each chapter is shot almost as if it was a different film, but they're all connected in a way. But there's a gonzo element to it... there's magical realism in one chapter and then absurdism and then brutal realism and then horror and then dark humor, so it really covers a wide scope of experience both for the character and for the audience. Each chapter we made very distinct cinematic choices from costume to performance to lenses to the style of camerawork to the way the camera moves to music. It's hopefully not a jarring shift for the audience, but it does move and take you places that you're not expecting from chapter to chapter. And when you put it all together as a whole, hopefully, you get a surprising and unique moviegoing experience."

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Cherry stars Tom Holland. The film is slated to arrive on Apple TV+ in 2021.