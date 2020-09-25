Tom Holland's reunion project with the Russo Brothers, Cherry, has been purchased by Apple. The long-awaited movie will premiere on Apple TV+ in early 2021. Holland previously worked with Joe and Anthony Russo in Marvel Cinematic Universe projects Captain America: Civil War, Infinity War, and Endgame. The drug-fueled drama is being released in time to be an Academy Awards contender, and Holland apparently gave a powerful performance that is light years away from his Peter Parker character in the Spider-Man movies.

Apple Original Films reportedly purchased Cherry for just over $40 million. In addition to a reunion with Tom Holland, the project is also the first movie for the Russo Brothers since Endgame hit theaters in 2019. Along with Holland, Cherry also stars Ciara Bravo (Small Engine Repair), Kelli Burglund (Now Apocalypse), Jack Reynor (Midsommar), Forrest Goodluck (The Revenant), Jeff Wahlberg (Dora and the Lost City of Gold), Michael Gandolfini (The Deuce), Kyle Harvey (The After Party), and Thomas Lennon Reno 911!.

Cherry is based on a novel by Nico Walker, which is loosely based on his life. The story begins when Tom Holland's Walker character enlists in the Army after the love of his life leaves him. However, after he enlists, she comes back and says she made a mistake. Walker heads to Iraq, where he works as a medic and sees unspeakable acts of horror, which has long-lasting effects on his well-being. Walker returns home with a case of undiagnosed PTSD and is prescribed the opiate Oxycontin. Soon, he and his young wife move from pills to heroin, and he turns to robbing banks to pay their debts and feed their habit.

The Russo Brothers won the auction for Cherry, which Nico Walker wrote while serving time in prison for his crimes. He completed his sentence earlier this year and is now out. The auction of the novel was so in-demand that Walker ran out of phone call minutes while still behind bars. However, the Russo Brothers were able to secure the story, which they quickly went to work on after finishing the grueling productions of Infinity War and Endgame. The directing duo are producing under their AGBO banner which, beat out offers from Warner Bros. and Sony.

Anthony Russo recently stated that people are going to be blown away by Tom Holland's performance in Cherry. Joe Russo added the young actor delivered an "Oscar Worthy" performance, noted that Holland is "absolutely amazing" in the movie. While they were making the project, Anthony Russo noted, "He is shredding himself, physically and emotionally. This is a movie that spans decades and he is playing a very complicated individual who is a drug addict and suffering from PTSD and is a bank robber and in a failing relationship." This is certainly a new role for Holland, one he may get an Academy Award nomination for. Deadline was one of the first outlets to report on Apple buying Cherry.