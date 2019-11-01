Tom Holland is sporting a very different look in the first image from Cherry. Holland shared the image of himself on social media and fans will more than likely be stunned by his appearance. "No alarms. I'm a wanted man. They'll kill me...," writes the Spider-Man star in the caption of the photo. While the Russo Brothers are directing Cherry, the movie finds Holland lightyears away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Peter Parker. This is going to be a much different role for the actor, which will see him stretching far beyond the superhero realm.

Tom Holland is Nico Walker in Cherry. The movie is based on Walker's semi-autobiographical novel of the same name, which was released in August 2018. Walker is an Iraq War veteran who comes home and struggles with PTSD and opioid addiction, which leads to him robbing banks to support his habit. Walker robbed 10 banks around Cleveland in a span of 4 months and ended up in prison, serving an 11-year sentence.

Nico Walker ended up getting profiled by Buzzfeed, which led to publisher Matthew Johnson getting in contact with him. Johnson began sending Walker books and encouraged him to tell his story. Walker ended up taking four years to write Cherry while still serving time. The book was released to "near universal" acclaim and quickly became a New York Times Best Seller and the author has said he's using some of the money earned to pay back the banks he robbed. Walker isn't eligible to be released until 2023.

Related: Tom Holland Reunites with Endgame Directors for Cherry

The Russo Brothers were one of the driving forces behind getting Tom Holland into the MCU. They pressured Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige to strike a deal with Sony so that they could use Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War and then later in Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. As it turns out, the deal with Sony was incredibly beneficial for Marvel and Sony, while turning Holland into one of the biggest young actors in the entertainment industry. The deal between Sony and Marvel reached a breaking point over the summer, but the two studios have since made a new agreement to keep the partnership going, much to the delight of MCU fans all over the world.

Within days of Cherry being published, the Russo Brothers' AGBO bought the rights to adapt the book for the big screen. The directing duo are tackling a script written by Jessica Goldberg and many people are looking forward to seeing Nico Walker's story told on the big screen. Tom Holland looks much different with his shaved head and a gun pointed directly at the camera, but he'll be back as Spider-Man very soon to start a new chapter for Sony and the MCU's Phase 4. You can check out the first image from Cherry below, thanks to Tom Holland's Instagram account.